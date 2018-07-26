Willis Towers Watson : appoints Richard McEvoy as leader of U.S. delegated integrated solutions

ARLINGTON, VA, July 26, 2018 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Richard McEvoy as U.S. Delegated Integrated Solutions lead. McEvoy is based in New York City and reports to Clint Cary, U.S. head of Delegated Investment Solutions.

In this new position, McEvoy will lead the development of delegated investment value propositions for integrated client solutions across investment and actuarial services. He will also serve as the strategic investment advisor to large pension plan sponsors, addressing their growing need to coordinate the management of pension assets with liabilities.

'We are very excited to have someone with Richard's experience join our team,' said Cary. 'The creation of this position represents our commitment to solving clients' retirement plan management issues with fully integrated solutions. Our delegated investment solutions business is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals accounting for all areas of both asset and liability management in today's complex capital markets.'

McEvoy joins Willis Towers Watson after 22 years at Mercer, where he most recently led its Financial Strategy Group, which includes its pension buyout advice and solutions in the U.S. He is a CFA Charterholder, Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (London), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and an Enrolled Actuary under ERISA.

