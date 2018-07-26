Log in
Willis Towers Watson : appoints Richard McEvoy as leader of U.S. delegated integrated solutions

07/26/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

ARLINGTON, VA, July 26, 2018 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Richard McEvoy as U.S. Delegated Integrated Solutions lead. McEvoy is based in New York City and reports to Clint Cary, U.S. head of Delegated Investment Solutions.

In this new position, McEvoy will lead the development of delegated investment value propositions for integrated client solutions across investment and actuarial services. He will also serve as the strategic investment advisor to large pension plan sponsors, addressing their growing need to coordinate the management of pension assets with liabilities.

'We are very excited to have someone with Richard's experience join our team,' said Cary. 'The creation of this position represents our commitment to solving clients' retirement plan management issues with fully integrated solutions. Our delegated investment solutions business is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals accounting for all areas of both asset and liability management in today's complex capital markets.'

McEvoy joins Willis Towers Watson after 22 years at Mercer, where he most recently led its Financial Strategy Group, which includes its pension buyout advice and solutions in the U.S. He is a CFA Charterholder, Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (London), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and an Enrolled Actuary under ERISA.

About Willis Towers Watson Investments

Willis Towers Watson's Investments business is focused on creating financial value for institutional investors through its expertise in risk assessment, strategic asset allocation, fiduciary management and investment manager selection. It has more than 850 colleagues worldwide, approximately $2.3 trillion of assets under advisory and $120 billion of assets under management.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has more than 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:35:05 UTC
