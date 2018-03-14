WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, today announced that Andre Owens, partner in the Washington, D.C., law office of WilmerHale, has joined the Board of Directors. Together with other global leaders on the Board, Owens will lend his expertise to further LUNGevity's work of changing outcomes for people with lung cancer.

"We are grateful to have someone as uniquely qualified as Andre join our Board," said Andrea Ferris, CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "His valuable specialized knowledge coupled with a strong personal motivation for increasing survivorship in lung cancer makes Andre a great addition to help steer the Foundation's research, education, support, and public policy programs."

"Like so many others, I have been personally affected by the loss of loved ones to lung cancer," explains Owens. "While there has been some progress in the lung cancer space, we still have a lot more to do. I am proud and honored to help LUNGevity achieve its vision of creating a world where no one dies of lung cancer."

Andre's legal practice focuses on securities trading and markets activities. He counsels broker-dealers, securities exchanges, investment advisers, and other clients on a variety of regulatory issues.

In the past, Andre served as a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of General Counsel. He also served as counsel to former SEC Commissioner Steven M. H. Wallman.

Mr. Owens graduated from Providence College with a bachelor's degree and holds a JD degree from Harvard Law School.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments.

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. LUNGevity's comprehensive resources include a medically vetted website, a toll-free HELPLine in partnership with CancerCare®, a unique Lung Cancer Navigator app, peer-to-peer mentoring for patients and caregivers (LUNGevity LifeLine), and survivorship conferences. LUNGevity also helps patients find and navigate clinical trials through our Clinical Trial Finder tool, a Clinical Trial Ambassador program, and participation with EmergingMed.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, please visit www.LUNGevity.org.

About Lung Cancer in the U.S.

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime





More than 222,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year





About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers





Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined





Only 18% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

