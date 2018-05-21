North Melbourne and Intuitive Finance have teamed up to give fans the rare opportunity to sit in a corporate suite.

Our Round 21 clash against the Bulldogs is sure to be a beauty, and you and a friend could be watching the game in style.

There's seven double passes up for grabs, so submit your details below, and you'll be in the running for this awesome prize.

Entry Details:

This competition is open to VIC residents only

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter this competition.

For an opportunity to win a Corporate Suite Experience for you and a friend, fill out and submit a competition entry form between 12:00pm 21 May, 2018 and 11:59am 6 June, 2018.

By filling out and submitting your entry form, you will go into the draw to win a Corporate Suite Experience.

Entries close at 11:59am (AEST) on 6 June, 2018.

There will be seven (7) winners drawn at the end of the Promotion Period, totalling one (1) prize winner.

Winners will be announced on each of the Promoter's website and the Sponsor's website and will be contacted personally by the Promoter.