Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Win: A corporate suite experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST

North Melbourne and Intuitive Financehave teamed up to give fans the rare opportunity to sit in a corporate suite.

Our Round 21 clash against the Bulldogs is sure to be a beauty, and you and a friend could be watching the game in style.

There's seven double passes up for grabs, so submit your details below, and you'll be in the running for this awesome prize.

Create your own user feedback survey

Entry Details:

  • This competition is open to VIC residents only
  • You must be 18 years of age or older to enter this competition.
  • For an opportunity to win a Corporate Suite Experience for you and a friend, fill out and submit a competition entry form between 12:00pm 21 May, 2018 and 11:59am 6 June, 2018.
  • By filling out and submitting your entry form, you will go into the draw to win a Corporate Suite Experience.
  • Entries close at 11:59am (AEST) on 6 June, 2018.
  • There will be seven (7) winners drawn at the end of the Promotion Period, totalling one (1) prize winner.
  • Winners will be announced on each of the Promoter's website and the Sponsor's website and will be contacted personally by the Promoter.

See full terms and conditions of the competition here

Disclaimer

North Melbourne Football Club published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aUK households turn cheerier about their finances in May - IHS Markit
RE
09:01aOil prices rise as China, U.S. put trade war 'on hold'
RE
09:00aOil prices rise as China, U.S. put trade war 'on hold'
RE
08:52aSouth Africa agrees three-year wage deal with public sector unions
RE
08:27aStocks rally after Mnuchin says Sino-U.S. trade war 'on hold'
RE
08:26aStocks rally after Mnuchin says Sino-U.S. trade war "on hold"
RE
08:17aChina will "actively and steadily" deleverage, tackle risks - sources
RE
08:16aChange in BOJ's stock buying pattern stirs whisper of 'stealth tapering'
RE
08:15aWIN : A corporate suite experience
PU
08:10aUKRAINE : R&I Upgrades to CCC+, Stable
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
2Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
3ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA PLC : Announces Lokelma approved in the US for the treatment of adults with hyperkal..
4DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : posts record annual profit, pessimistic on year ahead

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.