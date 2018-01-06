Wincash Resources, Inc. Announces Entry into Retail Jewelry Business

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wincash Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets:WCRI) announced today that it has recently acquired Fovea International Holdings Limited, including the “Fovea” brand of jewelry (www.fovea-jewellery.com), and is entering the retail jewelry business in Asia.

The Company will market the Fovea brand of jewelry in major retail department stores in key cities in Asia. In addition, the Company intends to open its own free-standing retail stores under the Fovea brand name.

“The acquisition of the Fovea jewelry brand initiates a new business model and brings a well-known and respected product line to our Company,” commented Jianmin Zhang, CEO of Wincash Resources, Inc. Mr. Zhang continued, “Our new business model is more valuable and more important than ever and, with the Fovea brand, we’re in a position to bring significant value to the Company and its stockholders.”

With this new business model and acquisition, the Company has discontinued its precious metal mining operations.

This news was announced by the company's CEO on 12/29/2017.

About Wincash Resources, Inc.:

Wincash Resources, Inc. is a holding company specializing in the retail jewelry business. For more information regarding the Company call (702) 505-4599, or email [email protected].

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Wincash Resources, Inc.

Investor Relations

(702) 505-4599

[email protected]

Source: Wincash Resources, Inc.



