Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Window Tinting in Los Angeles CA Company 310 Tinting Announces Merger with TintingPrice.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

Thanks to the Merger, 310 Tinting Can Now Offer Even More Services for their Commercial, Residential and Car Window Clients in the Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / The founders of 310 Tinting, a company that offers top quality and affordable window tinting in Los Angeles, California, are pleased to announce that they have merged with TintingPrice.com. Thanks to the recent merger, 310 Window Tinting is now better equipped to offer car, residential and commercial window tinting in the Los Angeles area.

To learn more about 310 Tinting and their auto, commercial and residential window tinting services, please visit http://310tinting.com/window-tinting/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/500364/6ac71eaf-0dd2-4435-9be9-01d357278d52.jpeg

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of 310 Tinting understand that because of Los Angeles' beautiful sunny weather, many car, office and home owners are interested in window tinting. In addition to keeping the car and the home cooler, people are also interested in reducing their exposure to UV rays.

This knowledge inspired them to open 310 Tinting in 1998 and offer their valued customers the best possible and most affordable window tinting throughout the LA area. Now, thanks to the merger with TintingPrice.com, the friendly and experienced team from 310 Tinting is looking forward to working with even more car, commercial and residential customers and helping them with their tinting needs.

"We are proud to offer the best heat rejection car window tinting and a solid UV shield technology," the spokesperson noted, adding that 310 Tinting also features auto window tinting films that can bring energy savings and great skin protection for people and their passengers.

In addition, for homes or businesses that are too hot, 310 Tinting is happy to offer residential and commercial window tinting services that are installed by professional window tinting technicians. From small homes to large hotels, 310 Tinting is ready and able to help.

"We are prepared to show you all of the many ways we can block harmful UV rays and IR heat intensity, in addition to reducing energy consumption very drastically. All of this is possible with our new residential and commercial window tinting technology," the spokesperson noted.

About 310 Tinting:

In business since 1998, 310 Tinting has completed many window tinting installations on cars, homes and offices in Los Angeles County and beyond. 310 Tinting provides service for the automotive industries with the best quality car window tinting films, and has also made great window tinting treatments for all types of residential and commercial window tinting applications?this includes ceramic window film and Smart Tint installations. For more information, please visit http://310tinting.com.

Contact:

Armando Vera
[email protected]
(424)262-5454

SOURCE: 310 Tinting


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aPHOTO : My other car is a Tesla
AQ
08:16aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08:16aKen Robuck Named President and CEO of EnergySolutions
GL
08:16aHILLIARD LYONS : Opens New Branch in Akron
BU
08:16aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : and Rutgers University Awarded $5.5 Million Grant from NIH to Support Development of Novel Immunotherapy Agents Targeting Multi-drug Resistant Gram-negative Bacterial Infections
BU
08:15aLION ENERGY : Intention to Extend Seram (Non Bula) PSC Announced
PU
08:15aINTERPUMP : Share buyback report
PU
08:15aCONVATEC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08:15aINTERTEK : Block listing Interim Review
PU
08:15aPAYPAL : Blockchain Straining Banks' IT Infrastructure, Condusiv Technologies Reports
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put 'on hold'
2Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
3HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
4Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put 'on hold'
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.