Wine Enthusiast Magazine Names Grand Valley a Top 10 Wine Getaway in 2018

One of Only Two U.S. Wine Regions to Receive this Recognition

The Colorado Wine Industry continues to receive international acclaim, with the Grand Valley being named one of Wine Enthusiast’s Top 10 Wine Getaways in 2018. This list is among the most notable rankings of burgeoning wine regions in the world, and the Grand Valley was one of only two destinations in the United States to be included (alongside the San Luis Obispo Coast in California). The roundup of travel hotspots offers something for everyone with a passion to explore beyond the glass.

“The Colorado wine industry is thrilled that Wine Enthusiast Magazine has recognized the excitement and energy embodied in Colorado's Grand Valley American Viticultural Area, from the world-class wines that can only be grown on the plateaus above the Colorado River, to the skiing, mountain biking and culinary adventures that Grand Junction and Palisade have to offer,” said Doug Caskey, Executive Director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board. “Those of us who live here have known for years what a treasure we have in the Grand Valley. Now, the secret is out.”

Other featured wine regions on the list include: Corsica, France; Val d’Orcia, Italy; Cape Town, South Africa; Melbourne, Australia; and other international destinations. Wine Enthusiast describes the Colorado wine region in the article as follows:

“Worth exploring for its beauty and bounty, this high-altitude wine region is on the rise. Colorado isn’t just paradise for outdoor adventurers—it has plenty to offer any wine lover as well. At over 4,000 feet in elevation, Grand Junction and Colorado’s Grand Valley AVA should also be high on your must-visit list. Rocky plateaus offer a beautiful backdrop for wine tasting, hiking, mountain biking and white-water rafting, while abundant fruit markets show off local peaches and other delicious produce to snack on in between. Add in excellent accommodations and dining, and you’ll never want to come back down to lower ground.” —Fiona Adams

Adding to the list of local achievements for the Colorado wine industry, Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade, Colorado, was voted the best wine festival in the country by USA Today’s 10Best website last year, which enlisted a panel of wine and travel experts to nominate 20 of the best festivals celebrating wine, wine culture and wine tourism across the country.

About the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board

The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board is an agency of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, dedicated to promoting and furthering the development of Colorado’s grape growers and approximately 140 wineries. For additional information, visit www.coloradowine.com.

