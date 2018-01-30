Wine Enthusiast Magazine Names Grand Valley a Top 10 Wine Getaway in 2018

The
Colorado Wine Industry continues to receive international acclaim,
with the Grand Valley being named one of Wine
Enthusiast’s Top 10 Wine Getaways in 2018. This list is among the
most notable rankings of burgeoning wine regions in the world, and the
Grand Valley was one of only two destinations in the United States to be
included (alongside the San Luis Obispo Coast in California). The
roundup of travel hotspots offers something for everyone with a passion
to explore beyond the glass.
“The Colorado wine industry is thrilled that Wine Enthusiast Magazine
has recognized the excitement and energy embodied in Colorado's Grand
Valley American Viticultural Area, from the world-class wines that can
only be grown on the plateaus above the Colorado River, to the skiing,
mountain biking and culinary adventures that Grand Junction and Palisade
have to offer,” said Doug Caskey, Executive Director of the Colorado
Wine Industry Development Board. “Those of us who live here have known
for years what a treasure we have in the Grand Valley. Now, the secret
is out.”
Other featured wine regions on the list include: Corsica, France; Val
d’Orcia, Italy; Cape Town, South Africa; Melbourne, Australia; and other
international destinations. Wine Enthusiast describes the Colorado wine
region in the article as follows:
“Worth exploring for its beauty and bounty, this high-altitude wine
region is on the rise. Colorado isn’t just paradise for outdoor
adventurers—it has plenty to offer any wine lover as well. At over 4,000
feet in elevation, Grand Junction and Colorado’s
Grand Valley AVA should also be high on your must-visit list.
Rocky plateaus offer a beautiful backdrop for wine tasting, hiking,
mountain biking and white-water rafting, while abundant fruit markets
show off local peaches and other delicious produce to snack on in
between. Add in excellent accommodations and dining, and you’ll never
want to come back down to lower ground.” —Fiona Adams
Adding to the list of local achievements for the Colorado wine industry, Colorado
Mountain Winefest in Palisade, Colorado, was voted the best wine
festival in the country by USA Today’s 10Best website last year,
which enlisted a panel of wine and travel experts to nominate 20 of the
best festivals celebrating wine, wine culture and wine tourism across
the country.
About the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board
The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board is an agency of the
Colorado Department of Agriculture, dedicated to promoting and
furthering the development of Colorado’s grape growers and approximately
140 wineries. For additional information, visit www.coloradowine.com.
