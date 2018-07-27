Wings Financial Credit Union : Closes on Purchase of 3 KleinBank Branches

New locations include Coon Rapids, Otsego and Plymouth, Minnesota

Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota’s largest credit union, announced that it has opened three new branches this week in the northwest Twin Cities metro. The new offices were acquired from KleinBank in a transaction that closed on Friday, July 20th. Included in the transaction were the branch locations and the customer relationships associated with them.

The locations include:

3251 Northdale Blvd. NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

15751 87th St. NE

Otsego, MN 55330

3455 Plymouth Blvd.

Plymouth, MN 55447

This week, Wings began welcoming customers at these locations to membership in Wings. All systems and accounts converted over the weekend and the new branches opened as Wings Financial locations on Monday. The transaction brings Wings Financial’s branch network in the Twin Cities to 20 locations.

“We were looking to expand in the northwest metro, and these branches are a great fit for us,” said Frank Weidner, Wings Financial President & CEO. “We’ve been thrilled to welcome our new members at these locations over the course of this week and to introduce them to our many services, our great rates and our low fees. And, by adding to our branch network, these locations will make our services more convenient than ever to thousands of Wings members living and working in the northwest metro.”

About Wings Financial

Wings Financial Credit Union is Minnesota's largest credit union and one of the top 40 credit unions nationally, with $4.8 billion in assets and over 245,000 members. In 2017, Wings was named a top five credit union nationally by Bankrate.com and the top financial institution in Minnesota by Money Magazine. In 2018, Wings was named a Star Tribune top workplace for the sixth consecutive year.

Wings members enjoy some of the area's best savings and lending rates, convenient mobile and online access, over 70,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and 20 branch locations throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area, plus offices in Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando and Seattle. Founded in 1938, Wings’ membership has grown to include anyone who lives or works in the 13-county Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area and the aviation industry nationwide. To learn more, visit wingsfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005082/en/