Wings Financial Credit Union : Closes on Purchase of 3 KleinBank Branches

Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota’s largest credit union,
announced that it has opened three new branches this week in the
northwest Twin Cities metro. The new offices were acquired from
KleinBank in a transaction that closed on Friday, July 20th.
Included in the transaction were the branch locations and the customer
relationships associated with them.
The locations include:
3251 Northdale Blvd. NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
15751 87th St. NE
Otsego, MN 55330
3455 Plymouth Blvd.
Plymouth, MN 55447
This week, Wings began welcoming customers at these locations to
membership in Wings. All systems and accounts converted over the weekend
and the new branches opened as Wings Financial locations on Monday. The
transaction brings Wings Financial’s branch network in the Twin Cities
to 20 locations.
“We were looking to expand in the northwest metro, and these branches
are a great fit for us,” said Frank Weidner, Wings Financial President &
CEO. “We’ve been thrilled to welcome our new members at these locations
over the course of this week and to introduce them to our many services,
our great rates and our low fees. And, by adding to our branch network,
these locations will make our services more convenient than ever to
thousands of Wings members living and working in the northwest metro.”
About Wings Financial
Wings Financial Credit Union is Minnesota's largest credit union and one
of the top 40 credit unions nationally, with $4.8 billion in assets and
over 245,000 members. In 2017, Wings was named a top five credit union
nationally by Bankrate.com and the top financial institution in
Minnesota by Money Magazine. In 2018, Wings was named a Star
Tribune top workplace for the sixth consecutive year.
Wings members enjoy some of the area's best savings and lending rates,
convenient mobile and online access, over 70,000 surcharge-free ATMs,
and 20 branch locations throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area,
plus offices in Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando and Seattle. Founded in 1938,
Wings’ membership has grown to include anyone who lives or works in the
13-county Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area and the aviation industry
nationwide. To learn more, visit wingsfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005082/en/