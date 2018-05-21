Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winmar Resources : Change of Share Register Service Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 05:20am CEST

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd

ACN: 091 744 884

21 May 2018

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTER SERVICE PROVIDER

In accordance with listing rule 3.15.1, Winmar Resources Ltd (Winmar) advises that share registry management services are transferred from Advanced Share Registry Limited to:

Name: Boardroom Pty Limited (Boardroom)

Office Address: Level 12, 225 George St Sydney NSW 2000

Postal Address:

GPO Box 3993

Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone:

1300 737 760 (within Australia)

+61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia)

Fax:

+61 2 9290 9600

Web:

boardroomlimited.com.au/

Boardroom will be the registry provider commencing Monday, 21 May 2018.

On behalf of the Board of Winmar Resources Limited

Nicola Betteridge

Company Secretary

www.winmarresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Winmar Resources Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 03:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aNO FUN IN THE SUN : Increasing Number Of Professionals Can't Unplug On Vacation
PU
06:10aEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES : Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018
PU
06:05aSINGAPORE PRESS : SPH partners Parcel Santa to expand footprint in e-commerce end-mile delivery
PU
06:03aLEHTO OYJ : and Avara sign framework agreement formajor housing portfolio
AQ
06:02aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : finds new CEO after almost two-year search
RE
06:02aCubic Telecom Enables the Most Connected Volkswagen Model – The new Volkswagen Touareg 
GL
05:56aGODADDY INC. : Announces Proposed Sale of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
PR
05:50aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING L : Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore I...
PU
05:50aREALM RESOURCES : Supplementary Target's Statement
PU
05:42aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets final sweetened $10.8 billion bid from Harbour Energy
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.