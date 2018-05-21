Winmar Resources : Change of Share Register Service Provider

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd

ACN: 091 744 884

21 May 2018

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTER SERVICE PROVIDER

In accordance with listing rule 3.15.1, Winmar Resources Ltd (Winmar) advises that share registry management services are transferred from Advanced Share Registry Limited to:

Name: Boardroom Pty Limited (Boardroom)

Office Address: Level 12, 225 George St Sydney NSW 2000

Postal Address: GPO Box 3993 Sydney NSW 2001 Telephone: 1300 737 760 (within Australia) +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) Fax: +61 2 9290 9600 Web: boardroomlimited.com.au/

Boardroom will be the registry provider commencing Monday, 21 May 2018.

On behalf of the Board of Winmar Resources Limited

Nicola Betteridge

Company Secretary

www.winmarresources.com.au