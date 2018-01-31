Winmar Resources : December 2017 Quarterly Activities Report

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 January 2018

December 2017 Quarterly Activities Report

HIGHLIGHTS

 Letter Of Intent signed to acquire rights to cobalt properties in Ontario, Canada with transaction completed subsequent to the Quarter's end

 Board restructure with Mr Jason Brewer appointed as Non-Executive Chairman

 Underwritten rights issue and private placement successfully completed with AUD $492,000 raised to fund new project acquisitions and working capital

 Un-listed options exercised during the Quarter raised additional funds to meet working capital and project due diligence costs of the Company

 Cost saving initiatives implemented to preserve capital

(ASX: WFE) Winmar Resources Ltd (Winmar) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during Q2 2018, from 1 October to 31 December 2017.

Letter Of Intent signed to acquire rights to cobalt mining claims in Canada

On 8 December 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into a binding agreement with Canadian company CBLT Inc. (CBLT) to acquire rights to three blocks of mining claims covering 2,240 ha within the historic high-grade silver-cobalt mining district of Cobalt-Gowganda in eastern Ontario, Canada.

The transaction was completed on 22 January 2018, subsequent to the Quarter's end.

The transaction represents a fresh direction for Winmar into the energy metals market, with demand and prices for cobalt at currently at multi-year record highs.

The Company is pursuing additional acquisitions in this sector, in Canada and other well-established and proven cobalt producing jurisdictions.

The final transaction details were as follows:

 The purchase of the Bloom Lake Cobalt claim block for a consideration of AUD $50,000 cash plus 16,666,667 shares issued to CBLT. The issued shares will be held in escrow for a period of six months from the date of completion of the transaction.

 A 12 month option for a consideration of AUD $20,000 cash to purchase either or both the United Reef and Calcite Lake Cobalt claim blocks from CBLT for AUD $50,000 in cash and AUD $50,000 in shares for each claim block. The issue price of the shares will be the VWAP of Winmar share trades during the 10 trading days prior to exercising the option.

 The option to purchase the United Reef and Calcite Lake Cobalt claim blocks will vest independently upon the expenditure of CAD $50,000 on exploration across each respective block during the 12 month period.

Board restructured with the appointment of Mr Jason Brewer as Non-Executive Chairman

On 30 November 2017, the Company announced that the Board had appointed Mr Jason Brewer as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman.

In all, Mr Brewer has over 20 years' experience in international mining, financial markets and investment banking. He trained initially as a mining engineer and obtained a Master's degree, with Honours, from the Royal School of Mines at Imperial College, London. In that capacity he worked in underground and open-cut mining operations in the UK, Australia, Canada and South Africa.

Mr Brewer subsequently worked for a number of major global investment banks, including Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, NM Rothschild & Sons (Australia) Limited and Investec Bank (Australia) Limited in London, Sydney and Perth, where he was responsible for structuring and arranging corporate and project financing facilities. He gained experience in funds management with LinQ Resources Fund, New Holland Capital and Taurus Fund.

Mr Brewer is currently a Non-executive director of ASX-listed Force Commodities Ltd, Vector Resources Ltd, Tao Commodities Ltd and Cape Lambert Resources Ltd.

Resignation of Non-Executive Chairman

On 28 November 2017, the Company announced the resignation of its Non-Executive Chairman and Director, Mr Alex Alexander, effective immediately.

Company Secretary Appointment

On 3 October, the Company welcomed Ms Nicola Betteridge, an experienced Chartered Company Secretary, as Company Secretary. Ms Betteridge is an employee of corporate services provider Boardroom Pty Ltd, through which she acts for a portfolio of ASX-listed companies across a variety of industry sectors.

Underwritten rights issue and private placement successfully completed and unlisted options exercised

During the quarter, the Company successfully raised a total of AUD $552,000 comprising:

(a) $100,000 via a two tranche Private Placement of:

- 68,750,000 shares at a price of $0.0008 per share; and

- 45,000,000 shares at a price of $0.001 per share.

(b) $392,000 via an Underwritten Rights Issue whereby 392,205,226 shares were issued at a price of $0.001 per share.

(c) $60,000 via the exercising of 20,000,000 unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.003 per share.

The capital raised has been used to fund the initial due diligence and acquisition costs of the Bloom Lake, United Reef and Calcite Lake Cobalt claim blocks, the identification of other potential acquisitions and additional working capital costs of the Company.

Cost-Saving Initiatives implemented to preserve capital

During the Quarter, the Company implemented additional cost-saving initiatives to help preserve capital whilst it identifies and secures new project opportunities. The initiatives included:

- the withdrawal from the Lomero Joint Venture Agreement; and

- an overall 50% reduction in Directors and Staff salaries.

The Company continues to identify ways to reduce its corporate, administration and staff costs whilst it seeks to secure new project opportunities.

Events Subsequent to the quarter

On 22 January 2018, the formal purchase and option agreements relating to the Bloom Lake United Reef and Calcite Lake Cobalt claim blocks in Canada (described above) were executed and the transaction closed.

Interests in mining tenements as at 31 December 2017

Project Lease Commodity Locality Interest Hamersley M47/1450 Iron Ore Western Australia 70%

1. Winmar's interest in the Hamersley Iron Ore Project is by way of an unincorporated joint venture with

Lockett Fe Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Cazaly Resources Ltd.

