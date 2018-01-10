Winners Announced in 20th Annual Georgia Bio Awards

Dr.s Guldberg & Weyhenmeyer to Receive Top Life Sciences Health Impact Award

Shining a spotlight on Georgia’s achievements and excellence in the life sciences industry, Georgia Bio is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 Life Sciences Health Impact Awards.

Each year Georgia Bio recognizes achievement and honors excellence in the life sciences industry in Georgia, as it brings together nearly 300 of the state's life sciences industry leaders. Now in its 20th year the 2018 Georgia Bio Life Science Health Impact Awards will be a celebration of the contribution and achievements of Georgia individual and company leaders working to advance the growth of the life sciences industry and foster strategic partnerships that can create a healthier world.

The Industry Growth Awards are the highest honors bestowed each year by Georgia Bio. Dr. Robert Guldberg, Executive Director for the Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience at Georgia Institute of Technology, and Dr. James Weyhenmeyer, VP of Research & Economic Development at Georgia State University are the recipients of the 2018 Georgia Bio Industry Growth Awards. The award recognizes individuals in the public and private sectors who have made extraordinary contributions to the growth of Georgia’s life sciences industry.

Georgia Bio presents awards to individuals and companies in seven categories: Industry Growth; Deals of the Year; Community; Innovation; Emerging Leader; Biotech Teacher of the Year; and the Metro Atlanta Chamber sponsored Phoenix Award. Winners are some of Georgia’s hardest working innovators and entrepreneurs who are producing the most advanced medicines, diagnostics and technologies to improve medical care.

“We are excited to recognize the individuals and organizations improving and saving lives worldwide through their healthcare innovations and leadership here in Georgia.” said Russell Allen, President and CEO, Georgia Bio (GaBio). “As the association representing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology in Georgia, we look forward to bringing the sector together on February 15 for an evening of networking and celebration.”

The winners will be honored at the 2018 Georgia Bio Life Sciences Health Impact Awards Ceremony and Gala, February 15, 2018 from 6 pm to 9 pm, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Learn more and register at www.gabio.org/awards.

AWARD WINNERS

Georgia Bio Industry Growth Awards: Presented to two people who have made an extraordinary contribution to the growth of the life sciences industry in Georgia.

Robert E. Guldberg, Ph.D. , The Petit Director's Chair in Bioengineering and Bioscience; Executive Director, Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience; and Professor, George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

, The Petit Director's Chair in Bioengineering and Bioscience; Executive Director, Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience; and Professor, George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology James Weyhenmeyer, Ph.D., VP Research & Economic Development, Georgia State University and Chairman, GSU Research Foundation Inc.

Phoenix Award: Presented to two Georgia honorees who have forged academic and industry relationships that will drive translation and lead to new treatments and cures. This award is sponsored by the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

UGA Center for Vaccines and Immunology

Deals of the Year Awards: Presented to one or more companies or institutions for the most significant financial or commercial transactions closed from November 1, 2016-October 31, 2017, based on the importance of the transaction to Georgia’s life sciences industry.

Center for Biotechnology and Genomic Medicine at Augusta University

CryoLife

Femasys

Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance

NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT)

Vertera Spine

Community Awards: Presented to a small number of individuals, companies or institutions whose contributions to Georgia’s life sciences community are worthy of special recognition.

Sherry N. Farrugia , Chief Operating and Strategy Officer, Pediatric Technology Center, Georgia Institute of Technology; Director, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Partnership

, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer, Pediatric Technology Center, Georgia Institute of Technology; Director, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Partnership Christopher D. McKinney, DA, MBA , Associate Vice President, Innovation Commercialization; Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Augusta University

, Associate Vice President, Innovation Commercialization; Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Augusta University Center for Tropical and Emerging Global Diseases

Suzanne Prichett , Field Sales Manager - Education & Medical Research Division, VWR International LLC

, Field Sales Manager - Education & Medical Research Division, VWR International LLC Atlanta Center for Medical Research

Innovation Awards: Presented to the department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique technology.

Aruna Biomedical

George Hsu, M.D. , Chief Medical Officer / Interim CEO, Cathaid Inc.

, Chief Medical Officer / Interim CEO, Cathaid Inc. James Ross, Ph.D. , Chief Technology Officer, Axion BioSystems

, Chief Technology Officer, Axion BioSystems PanXome

Emerging Leader of the Year Awards: Presented to young individuals who have made a significant impact on the life sciences industry through their studies or employment.

Ashley Bohn, Ph.D, M.S., R.V.T. , Georgia State University

, Georgia State University Tami Hutto, MSPP, Program Manager - Emory University and Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta BEST Program

Teacher of the Year Award: Presented to a Georgia biotechnology high school teacher who exhibits excellence in STEM teaching and support for the biotechnology pathway.

William E. Schuyler, Forsyth Central High School

