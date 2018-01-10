Winners Announced in 20th Annual Georgia Bio Awards

Shining a spotlight on Georgia’s achievements and excellence in the life
sciences industry, Georgia Bio is pleased to announce the winners of the
2018 Life Sciences Health Impact Awards.
Each year Georgia Bio recognizes achievement and honors excellence in
the life sciences industry in Georgia, as it brings together nearly 300
of the state's life sciences industry leaders. Now in its 20th
year the 2018 Georgia Bio Life Science Health Impact Awards will be a
celebration of the contribution and achievements of Georgia individual
and company leaders working to advance the growth of the life sciences
industry and foster strategic partnerships that can create a healthier
world.
The Industry Growth Awards are the highest honors bestowed each year by
Georgia Bio. Dr. Robert Guldberg, Executive Director for the
Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience at Georgia
Institute of Technology, and Dr. James Weyhenmeyer, VP of
Research & Economic Development at Georgia State University are the
recipients of the 2018 Georgia Bio Industry Growth Awards. The award
recognizes individuals in the public and private sectors who have made
extraordinary contributions to the growth of Georgia’s life sciences
industry.
Georgia Bio presents awards to individuals and companies in seven
categories: Industry Growth; Deals of the Year; Community; Innovation;
Emerging Leader; Biotech Teacher of the Year; and the Metro Atlanta
Chamber sponsored Phoenix Award. Winners are some of Georgia’s hardest
working innovators and entrepreneurs who are producing the most advanced
medicines, diagnostics and technologies to improve medical care.
“We are excited to recognize the individuals and organizations improving
and saving lives worldwide through their healthcare innovations and
leadership here in Georgia.” said Russell Allen, President and CEO,
Georgia Bio (GaBio). “As the association representing medical devices,
pharmaceuticals and biotechnology in Georgia, we look forward to
bringing the sector together on February 15 for an evening of networking
and celebration.”
The winners will be honored at the 2018 Georgia Bio Life
Sciences Health Impact Awards Ceremony and Gala, February 15, 2018 from
6 pm to 9 pm, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Learn more
and register at www.gabio.org/awards.
AWARD WINNERS
Georgia Bio Industry Growth Awards:
Presented to two people who have made an extraordinary contribution to
the growth of the life sciences industry in Georgia.
-
Robert E. Guldberg, Ph.D., The Petit Director's Chair in
Bioengineering and Bioscience; Executive Director, Parker H. Petit
Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience; and Professor, George W.
Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of
Technology
-
James Weyhenmeyer, Ph.D., VP Research & Economic Development,
Georgia State University and Chairman, GSU Research Foundation Inc.
Phoenix Award: Presented to two Georgia
honorees who have forged academic and industry relationships that will
drive translation and lead to new treatments and cures. This award is
sponsored by the Metro
Atlanta Chamber.
-
UGA Center for Vaccines and Immunology
Deals of the Year Awards: Presented to one
or more companies or institutions for the most significant financial or
commercial transactions closed from November 1, 2016-October 31, 2017,
based on the importance of the transaction to Georgia’s life sciences
industry.
-
Center for Biotechnology and Genomic Medicine at Augusta University
-
CryoLife
-
Femasys
-
Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance
-
NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies
(CMaT)
-
Vertera Spine
Community Awards: Presented to a small
number of individuals, companies or institutions whose contributions to
Georgia’s life sciences community are worthy of special recognition.
-
Sherry N. Farrugia, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer,
Pediatric Technology Center, Georgia Institute of Technology;
Director, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Partnership
-
Christopher D. McKinney, DA, MBA, Associate Vice President,
Innovation Commercialization; Adjunct Professor of Political Science,
Augusta University
-
Center for Tropical and Emerging Global Diseases
-
Suzanne Prichett, Field Sales Manager - Education & Medical
Research Division, VWR International LLC
-
Atlanta Center for Medical Research
Innovation Awards: Presented to the
department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new
ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique
technology.
-
Aruna Biomedical
-
George Hsu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer / Interim CEO, Cathaid
Inc.
-
James Ross, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Axion BioSystems
-
PanXome
Emerging Leader of the Year Awards:
Presented to young individuals who have made a significant impact on the
life sciences industry through their studies or employment.
-
Ashley Bohn, Ph.D, M.S., R.V.T., Georgia State University
-
Tami Hutto, MSPP, Program Manager - Emory University and
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta BEST Program
Teacher of the Year Award: Presented to a
Georgia biotechnology high school teacher who exhibits excellence in
STEM teaching and support for the biotechnology pathway.
-
William E. Schuyler, Forsyth Central High School
For a list of past Georgia Bio Industry Growth Award recipients, click
here.
ABOUT GEORGIA BIO (GaBio)
Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the state’s life science advocacy and
business leadership industry association whose members include
pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, medical
centers, universities and research institutes, government groups and
other business organizations involved in the development of life
sciences related products and services. GaBio works closely with
industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy,
improve access to innovative technologies and grow Georgia’s life
sciences economy. Visit GaBio at www.gabio.org,
and follow us on Twitter @Georgia_Bio,
Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
Credentialed members of the news media are invited to attend as
guests. Please register with Georgia Bio.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005945/en/