Winox : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

WINOX HOLDINGS LIMITED 盈利時控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6838)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Group is expected to record an increase of approximately 120% in its consolidated net profit for the 11 months ended 30 November 2017 as compared with that for the year ended 31 December 2016. The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment of the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof and such information or figure has not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

This announcement is made by Winox Holdings Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders ("Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the 11 months ended 30 November 2017 and the information currently made available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase of approximately 120% in its consolidated net profit for the 11-month period ended 30 November 2017, as compared with that for the year ended 31 December 2016 (full year 2016: approximately HK$48,704,000). Such estimated increase in profit is mainly attributable to the increase in sales of watch bracelets and mobile phone cases and parts of the Group in 2017.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment of the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof and such information or figure has not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The final results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017 is expected to be published before the end of March 2018.

By Order of the Board

Yiu Hon Ming

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong • 9 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (a) five Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yiu Hon Ming, Ms. Law Wai Ping, Mr. Chau Kam Wing Donald, Mr. Li Chin Keung and Ms. Yiu Ho Ting; (b) one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Au Wai Ming; and (c) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Carson Wen, Professor Wong Lung Tak Patrick and Mr. Wu Ming Lam.