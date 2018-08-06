Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winslow Technology Group Named to 2018 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Winslow Technology Group to its 2018 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2018 list is based on an increase of gross revenue between 2015 and 2017. The companies recognized this year represent a remarkable combined total revenue of more than $50 billion.

“Winslow Technology Group is very proud of our continued revenue growth, and we are honored to be listed as a CRN Fast Growth 150 company for 2018,” said Ed Palmer, Chief Operating Officer. “Our growth is fueled by consistently delivering superior business outcomes for our customers, from the desktop to the datacenter to the cloud. Every member of the WTG team is focused on delivering white-glove service and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.”

“CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group have been able to successfully adapt; outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success.”

The complete 2018 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Winslow Technology Group
Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers. The company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, CRN Fast Growth, BBJ’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, and is a four-time Dell Partner of the Year. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their businesses by realizing the benefits of hyper-converged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. We provide expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, and data protection technologies. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. We deliver proven solutions that are easy-to-use, feature rich, and affordable. Our core principles are to select the right technology partner, provide unparalleled technical expertise, deliver exceptional service, and demonstrate an unyielding commitment to customer satisfaction. www.winslowtg.com 

Lori Wilkins
Winslow Technology Group
Senior Marketing Manager
[email protected]

About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
(508) 416-1189
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Managers' transactions - Marjo Kuosmanen
PU
05:06pLHV : will start offering student loans
PU
05:06pPARAGON BANKING : 07/08/2018 | Intermediaries proactive in encouraging mortgage review/a>
PU
05:06pLANDS' END : The New Lands' End Universal Collection Ensures Every Kid Fits in
PU
05:06pBAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Issue of Equity
PU
05:06pMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : National Mortgage Index July 2018
PU
05:06pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Virgin Money
PU
05:06pIPSOS : Personal touch makes car buyers happier
AQ
05:06pROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : reports 4% rise
AQ
05:06pSTEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL : Pepcor Holdings name approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3AGEAS : AGEAS : A deluge of news in busy trading week
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.