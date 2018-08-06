Winslow Technology Group Named to 2018 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Winslow Technology Group to its 2018 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2018 list is based on an increase of gross revenue between 2015 and 2017. The companies recognized this year represent a remarkable combined total revenue of more than $50 billion.



“Winslow Technology Group is very proud of our continued revenue growth, and we are honored to be listed as a CRN Fast Growth 150 company for 2018,” said Ed Palmer, Chief Operating Officer. “Our growth is fueled by consistently delivering superior business outcomes for our customers, from the desktop to the datacenter to the cloud. Every member of the WTG team is focused on delivering white-glove service and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.”

“CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group have been able to successfully adapt; outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success.”

The complete 2018 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

