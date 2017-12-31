Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday

Log in
Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday

12/31/2017 | 03:44am CET

The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 6 PM Saturday 12/30/17 TO NOON 1/2/18 for the City of St. Louis [local.nixle.com]

Increased Outreach and Shelter Beds Available

The City of St. Louis is launching winter emergency outreach and shelter in the New Year. Freezing temperatures are forecasted for tonight ( December 27, 2017) through Monday (January 1, 2018). Area nonprofits, volunteer groups, and various departments within the City of St. Louis will increase outreach efforts and additional shelter bed space will be made available to accommodate unsheltered homeless men, women, and children. Individuals or families seeking shelter should please contact the following agencies:

  • St. Louis Housing Helpline: (314) 802-5444

  • United Way: Call 211

  • Biddle Housing Opportunities Center: (314) 612-1675, 1212 N. 13th St., St. Louis, MO 63106

Winter Outreach and Shelter Operations in Effect for the City of St Louis

City of St. Louis, MO published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 02:44:04 UTC.

