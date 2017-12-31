Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday
The City of St. Louis is launching winter emergency outreach and shelter in the New Year. Freezing temperatures are forecasted for tonight ( December 27, 2017) through Monday (January 1, 2018). Area nonprofits, volunteer groups, and various departments within the City of St. Louis will increase outreach efforts and additional shelter bed space will be made available to accommodate unsheltered homeless men, women, and children. Individuals or families seeking shelter should please contact the following agencies:
St. Louis Housing Helpline: (314) 802-5444
United Way: Call 211
Biddle Housing Opportunities Center: (314) 612-1675, 1212 N. 13th St., St. Louis, MO 63106
