Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations in Effect through Monday 1/1/18 and Wind Chill Advisory until 12:00 PM Tuesday

Announcement

The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 6 PM Saturday 12/30/17 TO NOON 1/2/18 for the City of St. Louis [local.nixle.com]

Increased Outreach and Shelter Beds Available

The City of St. Louis is launching winter emergency outreach and shelter in the New Year. Freezing temperatures are forecasted for tonight ( December 27, 2017) through Monday (January 1, 2018). Area nonprofits, volunteer groups, and various departments within the City of St. Louis will increase outreach efforts and additional shelter bed space will be made available to accommodate unsheltered homeless men, women, and children. Individuals or families seeking shelter should please contact the following agencies:

St. Louis Housing Helpline: (314) 802-5444

United Way: Call 211

Biddle Housing Opportunities Center: (314) 612-1675, 1212 N. 13th St., St. Louis, MO 63106

More Info:

Winter Outreach and Shelter Operations in Effect for the City of St Louis