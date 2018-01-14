Winter Weather Tips: Dealing With Cold Temperatures

Forecasts predict very cold weather through the week. Even if daylight hours are above freezing, evening temperatures are expected to dip into the teens or low 20s, especially when factoring in wind chill.

Here are some tips from the Emergency Management Office and Ready.gov on dealing with extreme cold:

Bring pets inside.

Minimize outdoor activities for the whole family, including pets.

Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing instead of a single heavy layer. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Wear a hat, mittens or gloves, and sturdy waterproof boots to protect your extremities.

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Know the warning signs of frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and hypothermia, and know when to seek medical attention.

Take recommended safety precautions when using space heaters, a fireplace, or a woodstove to heat your home. Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Make sure emergency generators or secondary heating systems are well-ventilated.

Know how to shut off water valves (in case a pipe bursts).

If water pipes or water meter freezes, never thaw it with an open flame, torch, hair dryer or electrical equipment. Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water. Contact Fairfax Water for information and assistance: 703-698-5800 (after hours: 703-698-5613).

Keep extra blankets on hand, and keep extra water in the house (at least one gallon per person per day) in case utilities are compromised.

Keep electronics (telephones, particularly) charged in case of a power outage.

Make sure household carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Stay informed: sign up for Fairfax City Alert, the city's electronic message alert system, and pay attention to reliable news sources for weather information and additional emergency information.

Click here for the city's Winter Weather Safety Checklist.

If you haven't already, consider creating a Family Disaster Plan to remain ready in case of emergencies. Contact the Emergency Management Office during regular operating hours for information: [email protected], 703-385-4856.