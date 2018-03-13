Stock Monitor: Flex Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium that can cause diseases in plants, animals, as well as humans. It particularly affects patients with compromised host defense mechanisms.

In fact, it is the most common pathogen isolated from patients who have been hospitalized for more than a week. Infections caused due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa are complicated and can even be life threatening.

About AB-PA01

AB-PA01 is AmpliPhi Biosciences' 4-phage investigational therapeutic that is being developed for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as multi-drug-resistant (MDR) strains. The pre-clinical studies validate AB-PA01's broad activity versus 70% - 80% of global Pseudomonas aeruginosa clinical isolates and against biofilms. The phages have the capability to survive nebulization, which allows an inhaled formulation for lung infections, including those in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Some other target indications for AB-PA01 include complicated urinary tract infection (UTI) caused by MDR organisms, complicated intra-abdominal infections, MDR lung infections, as well as bacteremia and otitis.

About the Presentation

AmpliPhi Biosciences presented the data at the Australian Society of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery 68th Annual Scientific Meeting, which was held from March 09 - 11, 2018, in Perth, Western Australia. Dr. Stephanie Fong showcased the presentation titled: "Efficacy and safety of a Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteriophage cocktail in a sheep model of rhinosinusitis" on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. local time in Crown Ballroom 1, during the Concurrent Session 10 ? Rhinology, at the Crown Perth Convention Centre.

Details About the Data

A sheep rhinosinusitis model was tailored to replicate the Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection in sheep frontal sinuses. After the 7-day biofilm formation period, the sheep was administered twice-daily flushes of AB-PA01 or saline for one week. To assess the efficacy of AB-PA01, biofilm quantitation on the frontal sinus mucosa was performed using BacLight LIVE/DEAD stain. The study revealed a statistically significant reduction in biofilm biomass with AB-PA01 compared to control (p<0.05). Besides, no safety concerns were reported in the study.

The data presented highlights the potential of bacteriophage therapeutics by proving AB-PA01's effectiveness in reducing biofilm in vivo, which is the main obstacle in the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and its associated symptoms.

Peter-John Wormald, M.D., Professor of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Adelaide and Principal Investigator for AmpliPhi Biosciences' Phase-1 study, stated that bacteriophage therapeutics have enormous potential, and that this study adds to the growing body of supportive evidence.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, AmpliPhi Biosciences' stock dropped 6.25%, ending the trading session at $1.50.

Volume traded for the day: 237.54 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 28.21%; previous three-month period ? up 47.09%; past six-month period ? up 61.29%; and year-to-date - up 48.51%

After yesterday's close, AmpliPhi Biosciences' market cap was at $19.50 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

