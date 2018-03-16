Wired News - Seaspan Acquires Greater China Intermodal Investments from Private-Equity Firm Carlyle Group

Stock Monitor: DryShips Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the acquisition

Seaspan acquired 89% stake in GCI which it did not own previously from affiliates of Carlyle Group and certain minority investors. The Company has agreed to pay approximately $330 million in cash and balance $50 million in Series D preferred shares of Seaspan. The deal puts GCI's enterprise value at approximately $1.6 billion, including third party debt of approximately $1 billion and $140 million towards future vessel payments.

The Company plans to finance the deal using cash in hand and an injection of $16 million in the Company's equity as investment from the Washington family. Seaspan has arranged for a $100 million secured credit facility from Citi.

Commenting on the acquisition Bing Chen, President and CEO of Seaspan, stated:

''This significantly accretive acquisition materially increases our contracted future revenues and enhances our ability to provide our customers with modern, state-of-the-art containerships. With GCI's fleet now under our ownership, we are strengthening our partnerships with customers and enhancing our scalable integrated platform for sustained growth and future consolidation.''

Advantages of the deal

GCI has a fleet of 18 containerships, out of which 16 ships are on water and two are newbuild vessels which are expected to be delivered in Q2 2018. The fleet mainly consisting of high quality 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) and 14,000 TEU eco-class vessels. The entire GCI fleet represents a total of 204,000 TEU. Seaspan has been involved in the design, construction, delivery, and operations of the entire GCI fleet since inception and are sister ships to Seaspan's current fleet. Hence, the acquisition does not pose any operational integration risk for Seaspan.

The acquisition of GCI is expected to significantly increase the size of the Company's operated fleet as well as its contract backlog. The transaction will allow Seaspan to expand its fleet to 112 vessels with a combined TEU of 905,900, including the newbuild vessels. Seaspan will also be able to increase its earnings by $185 million to $200 million as annual EBITDA in calendar year 2019. The acquisition is also expected to increase Seaspan's contracted future revenues by approximately $1.3 billion and increase its total contracted future revenues to approximately $5.6 billion.

Additional investment from Fairfax Financial Holdings

Seaspan revealed that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (''Fairfax''), via its subsidiaries, has signed an agreement with the Company to invest an additional $250 million. The investment from Fairfax will be funded in January 2019 and will be in the form of Debentures and Warrants of the Company. The terms of Fairfax's investment are similar to its earlier $250 million investment agreement signed in February 2018.

Fairfax is a holding Company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

Sharing his views on the additional investment in Seaspan, Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax, said:

''We are delighted to grow our partnership with the Seaspan team. Building an even greater relationship with a Company guided by proven leaders like David Sokol and Bing Chen, and sponsored by the experienced and successful Dennis Washington, represents a tremendous opportunity for Fairfax.''

About Seaspan Corp.

Hong Kong, China-based Seaspan is the world's leading independent containership owner, with a large fleet of new, high-quality vessels. The Company provides long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services to world's major container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels, excluding newbuilds, has an average age of approximately 5 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Seaspan's stock climbed 5.42%, ending the trading session at $6.61.

Volume traded for the day: 5.93 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.57 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period ? up 11.66%

After yesterday's close, Seaspan's market cap was at $840.99 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 20.88%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Shipping industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors