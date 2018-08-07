Log in
Wisdom Sports : Monthly Return—July 2018

0
08/07/2018 | 08:26am CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWisdom Sports Group 6/8/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :01661

Description :OrdinaryShares

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month4,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

0

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(USD)

(USD)

0.00025

1,000,000

0

0.00025

1,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

4,000,000,000

Description :

N/A

N/AN/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

3. Other Classes of SharesDescription :

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthStock code :

N/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(USD):

1,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,592,942,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,592,942,000

N/AN/A

N/AN/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme

(14 / 6 / 2013)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme

(14 / 6 / 2013)

Ordinary shares

(Note 2)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

Granted

(Note 1)

NilNil

N/AMovement during the month

NilNil

N/A

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

380,000

Nil

600,000

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

NilNil

N/ATotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

LapsedNilNilN/AN/AWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)1.N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description1.N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))2.N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)3.N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)4.N/A

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

N/A

Disclaimer

Wisdom Sports Group published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:25:18 UTC
