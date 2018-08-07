Wisdom Sports : Monthly Return—July 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWisdom Sports Group 6/8/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :01661

Description :OrdinaryShares

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month4,000,000,000 Balance at close of preceding monthN/A 0 Authorised share Par value capital (USD) (USD) 0.00025 1,000,000 0 0.00025 1,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

4,000,000,000

Description :

N/A

N/AN/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

3. Other Classes of SharesDescription :

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A preference shares No. of other classes of shares Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthStock code :

N/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(USD):

1,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,592,942,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,592,942,000

N/AN/A

N/AN/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme

(14 / 6 / 2013)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme

(14 / 6 / 2013)

Ordinary shares

(Note 2)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

Granted

(Note 1)

NilNil

N/AMovement during the month

NilNil

N/A

Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 380,000 Nil 600,000 N/A N/A Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Cancelled

NilNil

N/ATotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

LapsedNilNilN/AN/AWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)1.N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description1.N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))2.N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)3.N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)4.N/A

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

N/A