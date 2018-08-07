Wisdom Sports : Monthly Return—July 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWisdom Sports Group 6/8/2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :01661
Description :OrdinaryShares
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month4,000,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
|
0
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(USD)
|
(USD)
|
0.00025
|
1,000,000
|
0
|
0.00025
|
1,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
Description :
N/A
N/AN/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
3. Other Classes of SharesDescription :
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
|
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
|
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthStock code :
N/A
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
N/AN/A
N/A
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(USD):
1,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
1,592,942,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,592,942,000
N/AN/A
N/AN/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option Scheme
(14 / 6 / 2013)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.Share Option Scheme
(14 / 6 / 2013)
Ordinary shares
(Note 2)
3.N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
Granted
(Note 1)
NilNil
N/AMovement during the month
NilNil
N/A
Exercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
380,000
|
Nil
|
600,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
NilNil
N/ATotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
LapsedNilNilN/AN/AWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
N/AN/A N/A
(
/
/
)N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Class and description1.N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))2.N/A
N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)3.N/A
N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)4.N/A
N/AN/A N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/AN/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
N/A