Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : announces its 2Q18 earnings release schedule

Wiz Announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
Wiz - We are Wiz. Beyond an insurance brokerage company, we are a solution provider focused on identifying opportunities and implementing precise solutions to enhance businesses, by combining financial and insurance services with client's needs. Our core pillar is to provide the right service at the exact moment to create remarkable connections. To accomplish that, we heavily invest in people and technology to support our digital transformation. We announce our 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule.
Conference Calls
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
August 09, 2018
|
August 09, 2018
|
10:30 a.m. (US EDT)
|
09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
Phone.: +1 (412) 317 5482
|
Phone.: +55 11 2188 0155
|
Code: Wiz
|
Code: Wiz
|
Replay Phone.: +1 (412) 317 0088
|
Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188 0400
|
Replay Code: 10120889
|
Replay Code: Wiz
|
Webcast: click here
|
Webcast: click here
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.wizsolucoes.com.br/ir.The Conference Calls will be live broadcast over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
CONTACT
Marcus Marques Martino
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Guilherme Aguiar
IR Superintendent
Phone: +55 (61) 3426-9524 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.wizsolucoes.com.br/ir
Disclaimer
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:47:15 UTC