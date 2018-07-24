Log in
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : announces its 2Q18 earnings release schedule

07/24/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

Wiz Announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

Wiz - We are Wiz. Beyond an insurance brokerage company, we are a solution provider focused on identifying opportunities and implementing precise solutions to enhance businesses, by combining financial and insurance services with client's needs. Our core pillar is to provide the right service at the exact moment to create remarkable connections. To accomplish that, we heavily invest in people and technology to support our digital transformation. We announce our 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule.

Conference Calls

English

Portuguese

August 09, 2018

August 09, 2018

10:30 a.m. (US EDT)

09:00 a.m. (US EDT)

11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)

10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Phone.: +1 (412) 317 5482

Phone.: +55 11 2188 0155

Code: Wiz

Code: Wiz

Replay Phone.: +1 (412) 317 0088

Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188 0400

Replay Code: 10120889

Replay Code: Wiz

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.wizsolucoes.com.br/ir.The Conference Calls will be live broadcast over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

CONTACT

Marcus Marques Martino

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Guilherme Aguiar

IR Superintendent

Phone: +55 (61) 3426-9524 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.wizsolucoes.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:47:15 UTC
