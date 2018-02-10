Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 10, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2018 / Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of persons and entities that acquired "points" affiliated with membership in a Diamond Resorts International U.S. Collection Members Association and/or the Diamond Resorts International Hawaii Collection Members Association between February 9, 2015 and February 9, 2018.

Investors who have purchased points affiliated with membership in a Diamond Resorts International U.S. Collection Members Association and/or the Diamond Resorts International Hawaii Collection Members Association are urged to contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have acquired "points" affiliated with membership in the Diamond Resorts International U.S. Collection Members Association and/or the Diamond Resorts International Hawaii Collection Members Association and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than April 10, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as a purchaser of points from Diamond Resorts International.

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period sold "points" affiliated with membership in their U.S. Collection Members Associations and Hawaii Collection Members Association. The filed complaint alleges that these "points" were marketed and sold as investment contracts and therefore constitute securities, and the defendants failed to register these securities with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in violation of federal securities laws.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

