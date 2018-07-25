Log in
Woodlands Financial Services Company : Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

07/25/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, 2018, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-four cents per share on its common stock, payable on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2018. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-third-quarter-cash-dividend-300686664.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company


© PRNewswire 2018
