WorkCompCentral : Announces New President, Kristen Chavez

WorkCompCentral names Kristen Chavez as President, effective August 1.

WorkCompCentral announced yesterday that Kristen Chavez will take on the role of president and that she will take over the management of the company’s day-to-day operations. David DePaolo, founder and president / CEO of the company, passed away in July 2016.

“We are very excited to see Kristen move into this new role. We have worked with her for many years and see that it is a natural fit. We are confident she is going to help WorkCompCentral keep David’s vision of the company moving in the right direction,” said Anne DePaolo, board member and corporate secretary.

Joining the company in 2004, Kristen learned the business from the ground up. She helped David create, implement and realize his ideas and visions during the many years they worked together. She has been an integral part of the company’s growth with sound knowledge of the company’s operations as well as important industry trends.

Kristen states, “I am very honored to have this opportunity and am looking forward to carrying on David’s vision of providing the workers’ compensation industry an unbiased news product, high quality education and an engaging Comp Laude® Awards and Gala while incorporating new and exciting ideas.”

About WorkCompCentral

Based in Camarillo, Calif., WorkCompCentral, a specialty digital media company, produces daily news, tools, continuing education courses and other live events for the workers’ compensation industry and can be reached at 805-484-0333 and via www.workcompcentral.com.

