WorkCompCentral : Announces New President, Kristen Chavez

WorkCompCentral names Kristen Chavez as President, effective August 1.
WorkCompCentral announced yesterday that Kristen Chavez will take on the
role of president and that she will take over the management of the
company’s day-to-day operations. David DePaolo, founder and president /
CEO of the company, passed away in July 2016.
“We are very excited to see Kristen move into this new role. We have
worked with her for many years and see that it is a natural fit. We are
confident she is going to help WorkCompCentral keep David’s vision of
the company moving in the right direction,” said Anne DePaolo, board
member and corporate secretary.
Joining the company in 2004, Kristen learned the business from the
ground up. She helped David create, implement and realize his ideas and
visions during the many years they worked together. She has been an
integral part of the company’s growth with sound knowledge of the
company’s operations as well as important industry trends.
Kristen states, “I am very honored to have this opportunity and am
looking forward to carrying on David’s vision of providing the workers’
compensation industry an unbiased news product, high quality education
and an engaging Comp Laude® Awards and Gala while incorporating new and
exciting ideas.”
About WorkCompCentral
Based in Camarillo, Calif., WorkCompCentral, a specialty digital media
company, produces daily news, tools, continuing education courses and
other live events for the workers’ compensation industry and can be
reached at 805-484-0333 and via www.workcompcentral.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005823/en/