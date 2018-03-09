Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Worker Confidence Index™ Continues Upward Trajectory in Q4 2017 as Likelihood of a Raise, Promotion and Trust in Leadership Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 02:18pm CET

PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a three-quarter trend, American workers’ confidence continued its upward trajectory in Q4 2017 led by a minor increase in perceived likelihood of a promotion, raise and trust in company leadership, according to the national Worker Confidence Index™, a survey of U.S. workers from HRO Today Magazine and Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann. The index gauges workers’ perceptions of the four key drivers of worker confidence: the perceived likelihood of job loss, the perceived likelihood of a promotion, the perceived likelihood of a raise, and the perceived overall trust in company leadership.

Overall, the index increased from 102.5 in Q3 2017 to 103.2 in Q4 2017. All four of the key drivers remained relatively steady with only one, perceived job security, falling over the quarter. However, even perceived job security fell by only 2.5 points. For the first time in a year, workers’ trust in company leadership increased, going from 98.7 in Q3 to 101.9 in Q4. This continues a trend of workers confidence in their leaders as the year-end approaches.

“In order to meet the expectations of quality young talent, companies have to place high priority on the employment experience from the start, including the recruiting and onboarding process, all the way through their entire careers with the company,” said Jonathan Grosso, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Yoh. “And while adding and retaining younger workers is key to long-term growth, engaging older workers and spreading their institutional knowledge is another issue that demands attention in today’s dynamic talent landscape.”

Other takeaways:

  • Younger workers (18-24 years old) remain most confident in a future promotion.
    Bucking findings from early in 2017, younger workers have reclaimed the position of age group most confident in a future promotion at 41.7%. The correlation between increasing age and decreasing likelihood of a promotion continues, however, as those aged 55 and older remain at the bottom when it comes to their chances of a promotion.

  • Black workers’ perceived likelihood of a raise at its lowest level in nearly two years.
    At 37.4%, black workers are less confident in a future raise than they’ve been since Q1 2016. Their confidence has fallen for four consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, Hispanic workers reported the most confidence they’ve had in a future raise since the Index’s inception at 41.2%.

To view the entire study, please visit, http://www.yoh.com/hro-today-employee-well-being-study.

ABOUT YOH
For over 70 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on Aerospace and Defense, Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Vendor Management Systems, Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit Yoh.com.

Contact:
Joe McIntyre
2155643200
[email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pCyclists ride from Sun City to Cape Town for charity
AQ
02:26pREPORT : Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., and Select Medical — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
GL
02:26pOLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition
BU
02:25pSCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP : . Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and DSUs
AQ
02:25pNightFood (NGTF) Completes Largest Production Run to Date, Setting Sights on Additional Products
GL
02:25pMBB : appoints new management effective as of 1 July 2018
EQ
02:23pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Blue Apron and United Natural Foods
AC
02:23pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Johnson & Johnson and InVivo Therapeutics
AC
02:22pAMERICAN WOODMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pNII HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INMARSAT : INMARSAT : dividend brought to earth by in-flight wifi mission
2TESLA'S $2.6 BILLION STOCK AWARD FOR MUSK IS TOO HIGH: ISS
3WTI : Oil Ticks Up on Potential U.S.-North Korea Meeting
4NETFLIX : REPORT: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
5CGG : CGG : CGG Announces its 2017 Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.