Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Workhorse : Receives Notice of Allowance for HorseFly™ Truck Launched Drone Package Delivery System Patent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:25am CET

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the commercial electric transportation sector, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for the HorseFly Truck Launched Drone Package Delivery System patent application.

The HorseFly system adheres to all current FAA safety regulations for drone package delivery, as each package is delivered within the delivery driver's 'line of sight.'

The truck launched drone system is designed to assist a driver as follows:

The truck delivery driver loads the package and launches the HorseFly drone The HorseFly drone autonomously launches from the roof of the delivery truck, gains altitude and proceeds to the delivery location At the delivery location the drone autonomously descends and the package is released The HorseFly drone returns to the delivery truck at a planned stop and autonomously redocks and recharges for its next delivery

The system was first successfully tested in a rural delivery, launching the drone with package from atop a truck. The HorseFly system provides significant cost efficiency by eliminating extra miles of driving to deliver packages.

'We believe, as we proceed with the patent application process, that the HorseFly truck launched drone package delivery system will be the first major change to the last mile delivery process since the invention of the truck. The HorseFly system is designed to work with the truck driver to increase efficiency,' said Steve Burns, Workhorse CEO. 'We feel this is a game-changing moment in time that will innovate the way packages are delivered for many years to come.'

The HorseFly UAV Delivery System is a custom-built, high efficiency delivery UAV that is fully integrated with the Workhorse line of electric/hybrid delivery trucks. The HorseFly system conforms to FAA guidelines for UAV operation in the U.S. Most notably, being fully integrated with delivery trucks, the system is designed such that a driver or driver's assistant can maintain line-of-sight operation of the UAV delivery process

Read the full artilce here.

Workhorse Group Inc. published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:24:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35a MODERN LAND CHINA : Unaudited Operating Statistics For The Month Ended 31 January 2018
10:35a SILVER BASE : Proxy Forms - FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2018 (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)
10:35a GKN : Form 8.3 - GKN PLC
10:35a VAISALA OYJ : Road Weather Station to Be Part of the Aurora Smart Road on Highway 21
10:35a MITIE : Bumper start to 2018 for Mitie's document management business
10:35a KAI YUAN : Significant decrease in loss
10:35a INFOSYS : Acko and BBH Team up to Create Teaser Campaign Featuring Tanmay Bhat & Mallika Dua
10:33a MOTOROLA : to Acquire Avigilon, Leader in Advanced Video Surveillance and Analytics; Acquisition will bring end-to-end security platform, including high-quality video and AI-based analytics, to public safety and commercial workflows
10:32a AGC : Avaya simplifies and updates Equinox
10:32a BRIGHTCOVE : Wins Best Video Distribution Platform In the Digiday Video Awards | Brightcove
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong iPhone prices, cash plans buoy Apple shares after muted outlook
2TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : Flags $219 Million Impairment Hit to US Video Business
3GOLD : TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Weaker estimates cast shadow over Visa's profit beat
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom form special committees to explore merger

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.