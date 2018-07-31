CHICAGO, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP today was named among Working Mother's 2018 "Best Law Firms for Women," making this the 11th consecutive year that the firm has received the distinction. The list recognizes 60 US law firms for their policies in the advancement of women and for the implementation of work-life balance initiatives.

"Katten has long recognized the benefit and importance of recruiting, retaining and promoting women attorneys," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "We are delighted to again receive this honor, and we thank all of the women who routinely play a key role in the leadership, success and vitality of our firm."

Working Mother recognized Katten for its Partner Pipeline Committee, which identifies women with the greatest potential for advancement to income and capital partner, recognizes any hurdles to partnership and ensures that those hurdles are addressed. Additionally, the firm was acknowledged for expanding paid leave for mothers or primary caretakers from 14 to 20 weeks following the birth or placement of the child.

"This distinction is important because it spotlights innovative programs aimed at retaining and promoting women attorneys throughout their careers," said Laura Keidan Martin, member of Katten's Board of Directors and Executive Committee and national chair of the firm's Women's Leadership Forum. "This kind of positive reinforcement encourages all law firms and top businesses to continue to pioneer best practices aimed at supporting and advancing women."

In addition to the Katten Women's Leadership Forum, the firm's flagship initiative for advancing and retaining women attorneys through mentoring, networking and career development programs, Katten also has long placed a high priority on diversity initiatives attracting and retaining talented diverse attorneys. As part of that effort, Katten's CEO Noah Heller signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, a business-driven commitment to share best practices for making the corporate workplace more inclusive. Additionally, the firm is participating in the Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule pilot program, which ensures that law firms consider women and minority candidates for promotions, senior-level hiring and significant leadership roles in the firm by measuring whether women lawyers and attorneys of color make up at least 30 percent of the candidate pool.

For the second year, Working Mother collaborated with the ABA Journal as a knowledge partner. "The ABA Journal has been exploring diversity issues in the profession for decades and is continually surprised to see how little progress women have made with pay equity and at top positions in law firms," said Molly McDonough, editor and publisher of the ABA Journal. "Collaborating with Working Mother gives us another way to explore what firms can do to bring gender parity to firm leadership."

About the Methodology

The 2018 Working Mother Best Law Firms for Women application included more than 300 questions about attorney representation, schedule flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women. Profiles are culled from the applications and reflect 2017 data. The ABA Journal acts as a partner in recruiting participant firms and publicizing results.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corporation, publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives and Diversity Best Practices are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers.

Katten is a full-service law firm with more than 600 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/working-mother-honors-katten-as-one-of-the-best-law-firms-for-women-for-11-years-straight-300689369.html

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP