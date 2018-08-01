Jackson Lewis P.C., one of the country’s preeminent workplace law firms, is pleased to announce Working Mother has designated the firm among their 2018 “Best Law Firms for Women,” a report distinguishing the U.S. law firms who are utilizing best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers.

"I am very proud of the policies Jackson Lewis has put into place, and the culture of inclusion we have cultivated, that resulted in this recognition,” said Firm Chairman Vincent A. Cino. “We will continue to raise the bar and push forward initiatives that will assist the women in our firm succeed as rainmakers and leaders.”

"The law firms that make Working Mother's list are remarkable for their long-term commitment to retaining and promoting women lawyers," said Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "One hundred percent of these firms provide flexible work arrangements and 57 percent of them offer sponsorship programs for high-potential women lawyers. That's resulted in a jump in the number of women equity partners to 21 percent."

Jackson Lewis was selected by Working Mother based on key factors including the number of women in key leadership roles, the firm’s promotion rates, work-life policies, initiatives for women’s business development, career advancement opportunities, flexible work arrangements and paid parental leave.

"We are continually working on our diversity and inclusion initiatives because we all believe an inclusive workplace is better for our clients as well as for our profession,” said Los Angeles Managing Principal Mia Farber, member of the firm’s Board of Directors and Diversity Liaison to the Board.

"Cultivating diversity throughout an organization requires an action plan, starting at the top, which is implemented through all levels of the firm,” said Weldon H. Latham, Chair of the firm’s Corporate Diversity Counseling Practice Group and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. “Jackson Lewis’ success can be attributed to embracing diversity of culture and ideas at every level, and we take great pride in creating a path for advancement for all of our attorneys."

Jackson Lewis, recently certified as a “Gold Standard Firm” by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum for the seventh consecutive year and named among the top ten firms in The American Lawyer’s rankings of law firms by percentage of female equity partners, has been at the forefront in fostering the promotion of women in the legal profession. The firm has a standing Diversity and Inclusion Committee divided into attorney resource groups, including a Women’s Interest Network, which addresses mentoring, business development, pro bono activities and provides leadership opportunities for female and minority attorneys.

The complete list of the 2018 “Best Law Firms for Women” is available here. More information regarding Jackson Lewis’ diversity and inclusion efforts can be found here.

Jackson Lewis P.C. is a law firm with more than 850 attorneys in major cities nationwide serving clients across a wide range of practices and industries. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

