Jackson
Lewis P.C., one of the country’s preeminent workplace law firms,
is pleased to announce Working Mother has designated the
firm among their 2018 “Best Law Firms for Women,” a report
distinguishing the U.S. law firms who are utilizing best practices in
retaining and promoting women lawyers.
"I am very proud of the policies Jackson Lewis has put into place, and
the culture of inclusion we have cultivated, that resulted in this
recognition,” said Firm Chairman Vincent
A. Cino. “We will continue to raise the bar and push forward
initiatives that will assist the women in our firm succeed as rainmakers
and leaders.”
"The law firms that make Working Mother's list are
remarkable for their long-term commitment to retaining and promoting
women lawyers," said Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working
Mother. "One hundred percent of these firms provide flexible work
arrangements and 57 percent of them offer sponsorship programs for
high-potential women lawyers. That's resulted in a jump in the number of
women equity partners to 21 percent."
Jackson Lewis was selected by Working Mother based on key
factors including the number of women in key leadership roles, the
firm’s promotion rates, work-life policies, initiatives for women’s
business development, career advancement opportunities, flexible work
arrangements and paid parental leave.
"We are continually working on our diversity and inclusion initiatives
because we all believe an inclusive workplace is better for our clients
as well as for our profession,” said Los Angeles Managing Principal Mia
Farber, member of the firm’s Board of Directors and Diversity
Liaison to the Board.
"Cultivating diversity throughout an organization requires an action
plan, starting at the top, which is implemented through all levels of
the firm,” said Weldon
H. Latham, Chair of the firm’s Corporate
Diversity Counseling Practice Group and a member of the firm’s
Board of Directors. “Jackson Lewis’ success can be attributed to
embracing diversity of culture and ideas at every level, and we take
great pride in creating a path for advancement for all of our attorneys."
Jackson Lewis, recently certified as a “Gold Standard Firm” by the Women
in Law Empowerment Forum for the seventh consecutive year and named
among the top ten firms in The American Lawyer’s rankings of
law firms by percentage of female equity partners, has been at the
forefront in fostering the promotion of women in the legal profession.
The firm has a standing Diversity and Inclusion Committee divided into
attorney resource groups, including a Women’s Interest Network, which
addresses mentoring, business development, pro bono activities and
provides leadership opportunities for female and minority attorneys.
The complete list of the 2018 “Best Law Firms for Women” is available here.
More information regarding Jackson Lewis’ diversity and inclusion
efforts can be found here.
