World Acetone Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Acetone: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acetone market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acetone.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of acetone

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing acetone capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on acetone manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of acetone in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Acetone market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: ACETONE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. ACETONE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. ACETONE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World acetone capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World acetone production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Acetone consumption

3.4. Acetone global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Acetone prices in the world market

4. ACETONE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Acetone European market analysis

4.2. Acetone Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Acetone North American market analysis

4.4. Acetone Latin American market analysis

4.5. Acetone Africa & Middle East market analysis

5. ACETONE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Acetone capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Acetone consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Acetone market prices forecast up to 2022

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACETONE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. ACETONE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. ACETONE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l655ts/world_acetone?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005336/en/