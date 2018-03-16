World Acetone Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Acetone:
2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for
detailed information on the world acetone market. The report covers data
on global, regional and national markets including present and future
trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of
tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the
national, regional and global markets for acetone.
Report Scope
-
The report covers global, regional and country markets of acetone
-
It describes present situation, historical background and future
forecast Comprehensive data showing acetone capacities, production,
consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are
provided (globally, regionally and by country)
-
The report indicates a wealth of information on acetone manufacturers
and distributors
-
Region market overview covers the following: production of acetone in
a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent
year and manufacturers
-
Acetone market forecast for next five years, including market volumes
and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ACETONE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ACETONE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ACETONE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World acetone capacity
-
Capacity broken down by region
-
Capacity divided by country
-
Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World acetone production
-
Global output dynamics
-
Production by region
-
Production by country
3.3. Acetone consumption
3.4. Acetone global trade
-
World trade dynamics
-
Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Acetone prices in the world market
4. ACETONE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
-
Total installed capacity in country
-
Production in country
-
Manufacturers in country
-
Consumption of in country
-
Suppliers in country
-
Export and import in country
-
Prices in country
4.1. Acetone European market analysis
4.2. Acetone Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Acetone North American market analysis
4.4. Acetone Latin American market analysis
4.5. Acetone Africa & Middle East market analysis
5. ACETONE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Acetone capacity and production forecast up to 2022
-
Global production forecast
-
On-going projects
5.2. Acetone consumption forecast up to 2022
-
World consumption forecast
-
Forecast of consumption in Europe
-
Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
-
Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Acetone market prices forecast up to 2022
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACETONE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ACETONE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ACETONE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l655ts/world_acetone?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005336/en/