World Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for
detailed information on the world acrylonitrile market. The report
covers data on global, regional and national markets including present
and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream
industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of
tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the
national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile.
Report Scope
-
The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylonitrile
-
It describes present situation, historical background and future
forecast Comprehensive data showing acrylonitrile capacities,
production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent
years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
-
The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylonitrile
manufacturers and distributors
-
Region market overview covers the following: production of
acrylonitrile in a region/country, consumption trends, price data,
trade in the recent year and manufacturers
-
Acrylonitrile market forecast for next five years, including market
volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ACRYLONITRILE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World acrylonitrile capacity
-
Capacity broken down by region
-
Capacity divided by country
-
Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World acrylonitrile production
-
Global output dynamics
-
Production by region
-
Production by country
3.3. Acrylonitrile consumption
-
World consumption
-
Consumption trends in Europe
-
Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
-
Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Acrylonitrile global trade
-
World trade dynamics
-
Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Acrylonitrile prices in the world market
4. ACRYLONITRILE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
-
Total installed capacity in country
-
Production in country
-
Manufacturers in country
-
Consumption of in country
-
Suppliers in country
-
Export and import in country
-
Prices in country
4.1. Acrylonitrile European market analysis
4.2. Acrylonitrile Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Acrylonitrile North American market analysis
4.4. Acrylonitrile Latin American market analysis
4.5. Acrylonitrile Africa & Middle East market analysis
5. ACRYLONITRILE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Acrylonitrile capacity and production forecast up to 2022
-
Global production forecast
-
On-going projects
5.2. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast up to 2022
-
World consumption forecast
-
Forecast of consumption in Europe
-
Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
-
Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Acrylonitrile market prices forecast up to 2022
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ACRYLONITRILE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ACRYLONITRILE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
