Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 01:35pm CET

The "Acrylonitrile (ACN): 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acrylonitrile market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile.

Report Scope

  • The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylonitrile
  • It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing acrylonitrile capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
  • The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylonitrile manufacturers and distributors
  • Region market overview covers the following: production of acrylonitrile in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
  • Acrylonitrile market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. ACRYLONITRILE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World acrylonitrile capacity

  • Capacity broken down by region
  • Capacity divided by country
  • Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World acrylonitrile production

  • Global output dynamics
  • Production by region
  • Production by country

3.3. Acrylonitrile consumption

  • World consumption
  • Consumption trends in Europe
  • Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
  • Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Acrylonitrile global trade

  • World trade dynamics
  • Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Acrylonitrile prices in the world market

4. ACRYLONITRILE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

  • Total installed capacity in country
  • Production in country
  • Manufacturers in country
  • Consumption of in country
  • Suppliers in country
  • Export and import in country
  • Prices in country

4.1. Acrylonitrile European market analysis

4.2. Acrylonitrile Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Acrylonitrile North American market analysis

4.4. Acrylonitrile Latin American market analysis

4.5. Acrylonitrile Africa & Middle East market analysis

5. ACRYLONITRILE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Acrylonitrile capacity and production forecast up to 2022

  • Global production forecast
  • On-going projects

5.2. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast up to 2022

  • World consumption forecast
  • Forecast of consumption in Europe
  • Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
  • Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Acrylonitrile market prices forecast up to 2022

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. ACRYLONITRILE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. ACRYLONITRILE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tc9lp8/world?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:15pDIXONS CARPHONE : Sony Xperia XZ2 pre-orders come with a free PS4 or PlayStation VR
AQ
02:15pNORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S : Company Announcement 1/2018
AQ
02:15pNigeria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Report 2013- 2018 Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:15pK12 : Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc.
BU
02:14pKIRKLAND'S, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:13pJAPAN TOBACCO : to buy Russian tobacco group Donskoy in $1.6 billion deal
RE
02:13pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Man City to face Liverpool in Champions League
AQ
02:13pInside Celebrity Chef Wylie Dufresne’s Kitchen, Featuring True Residential
BU
02:12pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : Money, logistics halt Rails to Trails project
AQ
02:12pTop Factors Driving the Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
2AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
4EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : +70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA ANALYTICS MARKET BASED ON MARKET R..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.