Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:57am CEST

New autonomy law an important step towards peace and stability in the region

MANILA, July 31, 2018 - The World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Victoria Kwakwa congratulates President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the Philippine Government for the signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law which will give greater autonomy to the Moro people.

This is a significant milestone towards achieving stability in the region. The Law creates new opportunities for sustainable peace in Mindanao.

'The World Bank has been a long-time partner in supporting peace and inclusive growth in Mindanao,' said Kwakwa. 'We welcome the news and look forward to continue working closely with the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in support of sustainable peace and development in Bangsamoro and the entire Mindanao region.'

The World Bank and other development partners have been supporting the peace process between the Government and the MILF especially through the ongoing Mindanao Trust Fund (MTF).

The MTF was created over 12 years ago to help increase prospects for peace and development in Mindanao by improving social and economic recovery in conflict-affected communities.

In August last year, the World Bank recalibrated its Country Partnership Strategy for the Philippines to deepen its focus on the Mindanao region.

The Strategy supports government programs aimed at raising agricultural productivity and improving connectivity; boosting education, skills, and employability of the youth; and helping build resilient communities.

'The signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and its implementation are critical to achieve long lasting peace in the region, and we are committed to scale up our program and double our efforts in support of this promising opportunity,' said Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

Besides the MTF, the World Bank has also been supporting the Mindanao through community-driven development, social protection, education, infrastructure, and rural development projects and programs.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 01:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aOil prices slip after OPEC output rise
RE
05:27aU.S., JAPAN MULLING FIRST BILATERAL TRADE TALKS AUG 9 : Nhk
RE
05:26aChina's July manufacturing growth slows on U.S. trade dispute, bad weather
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aMAKING LIVESTOCK DECISIONS : Supporting the process
PU
05:02aFEDS : Unfair to short-change South Canterbury on representation
PU
04:48aBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade
DJ
04:41aPuerto Rico Power Utility Reaches Deal With Bondholders
DJ
04:27aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Business EDGE for grazing businesses workshop | Port Lincoln, SA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.