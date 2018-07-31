World Bank : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law

New autonomy law an important step towards peace and stability in the region

MANILA, July 31, 2018 - The World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Victoria Kwakwa congratulates President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the Philippine Government for the signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law which will give greater autonomy to the Moro people.

This is a significant milestone towards achieving stability in the region. The Law creates new opportunities for sustainable peace in Mindanao.

'The World Bank has been a long-time partner in supporting peace and inclusive growth in Mindanao,' said Kwakwa. 'We welcome the news and look forward to continue working closely with the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in support of sustainable peace and development in Bangsamoro and the entire Mindanao region.'

The World Bank and other development partners have been supporting the peace process between the Government and the MILF especially through the ongoing Mindanao Trust Fund (MTF).

The MTF was created over 12 years ago to help increase prospects for peace and development in Mindanao by improving social and economic recovery in conflict-affected communities.

In August last year, the World Bank recalibrated its Country Partnership Strategy for the Philippines to deepen its focus on the Mindanao region.

The Strategy supports government programs aimed at raising agricultural productivity and improving connectivity; boosting education, skills, and employability of the youth; and helping build resilient communities.

'The signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and its implementation are critical to achieve long lasting peace in the region, and we are committed to scale up our program and double our efforts in support of this promising opportunity,' said Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

Besides the MTF, the World Bank has also been supporting the Mindanao through community-driven development, social protection, education, infrastructure, and rural development projects and programs.