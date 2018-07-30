Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Improving Growth, Public Services, Job Creation in Afghanistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

World Bank and Afghanistan sign grant agreements for reforms worth $350 million

KABUL, JULY 30, 2018 - H.E. Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, Afghanistan's acting Minister of Finance, and Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan, today signed a new package of grant agreements in support of reforms valued at $350 million.

. .

Speaking about today's signing H.E. Humayon Qayoumi, acting Finance Minister and Chief Adviser for President of Afghanistan in the area of infrastructure said: ' . He also thanked the World Bank and donors of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) and wished to maintain their contribution in areas that are vital for Afghanistan's economic growth.

Today's signing package includes:

  • $300 million for the Incentive Program Development Policy Grant (IP-DPG), including $90 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, and $210 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), administered by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.The IP-DPG aims to help the Government of Afghanistan continue maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment and pursue an ambitious program of policy reforms to support economic growth, private sector investment, poverty reduction, and improved public financial management.
  • $50 million for the Public-Private Partnerships and Public Investment Advisory Project, which aims to develop a pipeline of feasible private and publicly funded projects to further develop Afghanistan's infrastructure. The project will be financed by a $20 million grant from IDA and $30 million co-financing from ARTF.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Hartwig Schafer, a newly appointed World Bank Vice President for South Asia, who is currently visiting Afghanistan to discuss reforms and development progress in the country with the Afghan government and its international partners.

Speaking about the Public-Private Partnerships and Public Investment Advisory Project, Hartwig Schafer said: 'This is a step towards maximizing the financing available for Afghanistan's development.. .'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 11:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pQIWI : Cryptocurrency Weekend News Roundup
AQ
01:26pRising UK borrowing sets stage for Bank of England rate hike
RE
01:22pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Inclusiveness and community-level engagement crucial for AfCFTA’s success
PU
01:22pWORLD BANK : Improving Growth, Public Services, Job Creation in Afghanistan
PU
01:22pSUNSTOCK : Explores Asset Backed Cryptocurrency Using Its Almost 60,000 Ounces of Physical Silver
AQ
01:21pGermany open to FDI despite 50Hertz blocking move - spokeswoman
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:00pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2World stocks dip before central bank test; Japan bonds down
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
5SOHU.COM LTD - ADR : SOHU COM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.