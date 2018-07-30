World Bank : Improving Growth, Public Services, Job Creation in Afghanistan

World Bank and Afghanistan sign grant agreements for reforms worth $350 million

KABUL, JULY 30, 2018 - H.E. Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, Afghanistan's acting Minister of Finance, and Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan, today signed a new package of grant agreements in support of reforms valued at $350 million.

. .

Speaking about today's signing H.E. Humayon Qayoumi, acting Finance Minister and Chief Adviser for President of Afghanistan in the area of infrastructure said: ' . He also thanked the World Bank and donors of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) and wished to maintain their contribution in areas that are vital for Afghanistan's economic growth.

Today's signing package includes:

$300 million for the Incentive Program Development Policy Grant (IP-DPG) , including $90 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, and $210 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), administered by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.The IP-DPG aims to help the Government of Afghanistan continue maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment and pursue an ambitious program of policy reforms to support economic growth, private sector investment, poverty reduction, and improved public financial management.

, including $90 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, and $210 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), administered by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.The IP-DPG aims to help the Government of Afghanistan continue maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment and pursue an ambitious program of policy reforms to support economic growth, private sector investment, poverty reduction, and improved public financial management. $50 million for the Public-Private Partnerships and Public Investment Advisory Project, which aims to develop a pipeline of feasible private and publicly funded projects to further develop Afghanistan's infrastructure. The project will be financed by a $20 million grant from IDA and $30 million co-financing from ARTF.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Hartwig Schafer, a newly appointed World Bank Vice President for South Asia, who is currently visiting Afghanistan to discuss reforms and development progress in the country with the Afghan government and its international partners.

Speaking about the Public-Private Partnerships and Public Investment Advisory Project, Hartwig Schafer said: 'This is a step towards maximizing the financing available for Afghanistan's development.. .'