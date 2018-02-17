World Bank : Moldova Education Reform Project Additional Financing

WASHINGTON, February 16, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project: Moldova Education Reform Additional Financing.
IDA Credit: US $10 million equivalent
Terms: Maturity = 30 years, Grace = 5 years
Project ID: P156657
Project Description: The Project Development Objective is to improve learning conditions in targeted schools and strengthen the Recipient's education monitoring systems, while promoting efficiency reforms in the education sector.
For more information, please visit: http://projects.worldbank.org/P127388/moldova-education-reform-project?lang=en
