World Bank : Romania – Strengthening Disaster Risk Management Project

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
Romania - Strengthening Disaster Risk Management Project
IBRD Loan: EUR 50 million (US$ 60.48 million equivalent)
Terms of IBRD Loan: Maturity = 8 Years, Grace = 6 Years
Project ID: P166302
Project Description:
The objective of the Project is to enhance the resilience of critical disaster and emergency response infrastructure and to strengthen the Borrower's institutional capacities in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.
For more information, please visit here:
http://projects.worldbank.org/P166302?lang=en
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 22:42:01 UTC