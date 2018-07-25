World Bank : Romania – Strengthening Disaster Risk Management Project

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Romania - Strengthening Disaster Risk Management Project

IBRD Loan: EUR 50 million (US$ 60.48 million equivalent)

Terms of IBRD Loan: Maturity = 8 Years, Grace = 6 Years

Project ID: P166302

Project Description:

The objective of the Project is to enhance the resilience of critical disaster and emergency response infrastructure and to strengthen the Borrower's institutional capacities in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

For more information, please visit here:

http://projects.worldbank.org/P166302?lang=en