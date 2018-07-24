World Bank : Statement on the Flooding in Attapeu, Lao PDR

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2018 - The World Bank Group today issued the following statement on the flooding in Attapeu, Lao PDR:

'The World Bank Group would like to express its deep condolences to the people of Lao PDR for the tragic loss of life and property resulting from the flooding of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam.

We are prepared to work closely with the Government of Lao PDR and other development partners to support the continued rescue efforts, and to provide assistance to the victims of the disaster.

The World Bank is currently supporting disaster risk management in Lao PDR and will continue to provide assistance and expertise during this crisis and in the weeks and months to come, if requested by the Government.'