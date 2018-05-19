World Bank : Tunisia - Strengthening Foundations for Learning Project

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Tunisia - Strengthening Foundations for Learning Project

IBRD LOAN: US$ 100 million equivalent (EUR 81.2 million)

Project ID: P162297

Final Maturity: 28 years, Grace Period: 6 years

Project Description: The Project will improve learning conditions in public preschools and primary schools, increase access to public preschool education in selected districts and strengthen management practices in the education sector.