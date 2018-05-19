World Bank : Tunisia - Strengthening Foundations for Learning Project

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
Tunisia - Strengthening Foundations for Learning Project
IBRD LOAN: US$ 100 million equivalent (EUR 81.2 million)
Project ID: P162297
Final Maturity: 28 years, Grace Period: 6 years
Project Description: The Project will improve learning conditions in public preschools and primary schools, increase access to public preschool education in selected districts and strengthen management practices in the education sector.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 23:49:06 UTC