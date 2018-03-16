World Finance names Gulf Bank the top digital bank in Kuwait

LONDON, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rush to digitalise banking services across the Arabian Gulf is in full swing, ushering in a wave of new digital banking products that each come with impressive benefits for customers.



Against a backdrop of mounting competition, Gulf Bank of Kuwait has consistently proven itself as a leader in the field. This success comes down to timely investment and a forward-looking strategy, which places a heavy focus on the most customer centric and cutting-edge technologies.

Gulf Bank’s advanced digital infrastructure, which includes the popular Blinking to Bank biometric face recognition technology, is offering a glimpse into the future. For instance, the bank’s most recent addition to its digital toolkit, the WISE investment service, is a groundbreaking online advisory and portfolio management offering.

The new service, which focuses on equities and bonds with a long-term investment approach, is set to change the meaning of wealth management for its users. Notably, it comes alongside the introduction of an easy-to-use digital interface that enables users to track and monitor their investments at any time through a smartphone. The app is an easy and transparent way of investing, putting users in control of their wealth with several intuitive features, such as a sliding bar that allows customers to adjust their time horizon and risk tolerance.

These innovations have led Gulf Bank to be recognised in this year’s World Finance Banking Awards, a yearly round-up of the leading players in the sector. Gulf Bank received high praise from the magazine this year, being named as the Best Digital Bank, Kuwait, and also claiming the award for Best Mobile Banking App, Kuwait.

To see a full list of this year’s winners and read an exclusive interview with Laila Al-Qatami, Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, online and on tablet now.

