World Metal Traders Directory 2018 - Research and Markets

01/05/2018 | 05:35pm CET

The "Metal Traders of the World Directory 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Metal Producers of the World Directory is an invaluable guide for anyone wishing to source non-ferrous metals or ferro-alloy products anywhere in the world and locate trading contracts or identify new business opportunities.

The Directory guides the reader through 4000 companies around the globe specializing in the production of non-ferrous metals and ferro-alloys.

The Directory lists companies by country, giving contact details and products handled, and also enables the reader to identify suppliers of any particular products.

KEY FEATURES:

- Company name and full contact details including email addresses and websites

- Names of key company management and personnel

- Range of activities and products handled

- Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch offices

- Number of employees

- Year established

- Product ranges and brands

- Alphabetical listing of all traders

- Useful listing of trade associations

- Glossary of metal terms.

PLUS:

- Metal producing companies listed A-Z by country

- Buyers Guide Index to Producers

- Easy-to-use listings of key management personnel.

Building on the successes of previous editions, the Metal Producers of the World Directory is an invaluable reference tool for anyone seeking to identify suppliers of any non-ferrous metal or ferro-alloy products around the world.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6t2fgg/world_metal?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
