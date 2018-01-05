World Metal Traders Directory 2018 - Research and Markets

The "Metal
Traders of the World Directory 2018" directory has been added
to Research and Markets' offering.
The Metal Producers of the World Directory is an invaluable guide for
anyone wishing to source non-ferrous metals or ferro-alloy products
anywhere in the world and locate trading contracts or identify new
business opportunities.
The Directory guides the reader through 4000 companies around the globe
specializing in the production of non-ferrous metals and ferro-alloys.
The Directory lists companies by country, giving contact details and
products handled, and also enables the reader to identify suppliers of
any particular products.
KEY FEATURES:
- Company name and full contact details including email addresses and
websites
- Names of key company management and personnel
- Range of activities and products handled
- Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch offices
- Number of employees
- Year established
- Product ranges and brands
- Alphabetical listing of all traders
- Useful listing of trade associations
- Glossary of metal terms.
PLUS:
- Metal producing companies listed A-Z by country
- Buyers Guide Index to Producers
- Easy-to-use listings of key management personnel.
Building on the successes of previous editions, the Metal Producers of
the World Directory is an invaluable reference tool for anyone seeking
to identify suppliers of any non-ferrous metal or ferro-alloy products
around the world.
For more information about this directory visit
