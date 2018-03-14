World Raw Silk Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "World: Raw Silk - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global raw silk market. It presents the latest data of the market value, consumption, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and food balance. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading producers are also included.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Opportunities by Country

3.4 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Production by Country

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices by Country

7. Profiles of Major Producers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkwd9r/world_raw_silk?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005944/en/