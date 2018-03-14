World Refrigerators And Freezers Market Report 2018 - Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "World: Refrigerators And Freezers - Market Report - Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global refrigerator market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.

Product Coverage:

Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors.

Refrigerators of household type such as compression-type, absorption-type, electrical, and other household type refrigerators

Freezers of the chest type, not exceeding 800 l capacity

Freezers of the upright type, not exceeding 900 l capacity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Opportunities by Country

3.4 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Production by Country

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices by Country

7. Profiles Of Major Producers

