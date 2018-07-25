Log in
World Wide Announces Proposed Private Placement

07/25/2018 | 03:05am CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - World Wide Inc. (the "Company" or "World Wide") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at $0.02 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

All of the Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period under applicable securities laws for a period of four months and one day after the date of issuance. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Directors and officers of the Company may participate in the Offering. Accordingly, any such participation would be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and majority of the minority shareholder approval set out in MI 61-101 since at the time the transaction was agreed to: (i) the securities of the Company were not listed or quoted on one of the exchanges or markets specifically identified in MI 61-101; (ii) neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Offering nor the consideration to be received for those securities, insofar as the transactions involves interested parties, would exceed $2,500,000; and (iii) the Company has one or more independent directors and, at least two thirds of said independent directors approved the transaction, as required pursuant to sections 5.5 and 5.7 of MI 61-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WORLD WIDE INC.

Signed "Yaron Conforti"

Yaron Conforti
CEO, CFO, Secretary and Director
(416) 716-8181

Cautionary Statement and Forward Looking Information: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
