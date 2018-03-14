Log in
World’s First Portable Fingerprint Drug Test Now Available in Australia and New Zealand

03/14/2018 | 11:01pm CET

  • Melbourne-based Henley Health appointed as Intelligent Fingerprinting’s first APAC region distributor for new non-invasive and flexible drug test solution

The world’s first portable fingerprint-based drug test – which works by analysing sweat from a fingerprint to determine if someone has recently used cocaine, opiates, amphetamines or cannabis – is now available in Australia and New Zealand following a new distribution agreement. Unlike traditional urine or saliva-based drug testing, fingerprint testing is non-invasive, fast and cost-effective – making it an ideal solution to support drug testing programmes within drug rehabilitation, workplace and criminal justice arenas for example.

Melbourne-based Henley Health – an established distributor of drug testing solutions, with a proven track record in launching disruptive technologies – has been appointed as the first Asia Pacific region partner for the revolutionary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. Designed and manufactured in the UK, the fingerprint drug test is the result of several years of intense R&D and over £10 million of development funding. Fingerprint sample collection takes only five seconds, with simultaneous screening results for all four drug groups provided in just eight minutes.

According to Kevin Walsh, Executive Director at Henley Health Pty Ltd: “drug testing, especially when it involves the collection of body fluid samples, is invariably costly, time-consuming and challenging to administer. Existing methods can also be intrusive or undignified for both the person being tested and the sample collector. That’s why we’re excited about the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System because it’s so quick and easy to implement wherever and whenever it’s needed. We see fingerprint-based drug testing as a valuable addition to Henley Health’s existing suite of products as it gives us a particularly versatile and effective means of supporting our customers’ drug screening requirements.”

An introductory video demonstrating the fingerprint-based drug testing in action is available here.

More information on this story and imagery here

About Intelligent Fingerprinting

Launched in August 2017, Intelligent Fingerprinting’s portable Drug Screening System works by analysing the sweat from a fingerprint sample. It is non-invasive, fast and cost-effective - screening for multiple drug groups simultaneously (currently amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine and opiates) with sample collection taking 5 seconds and results in minutes. A laboratory confirmation service is also available. www.intelligentfingerprinting.com Twitter @iFingerprinting


© Business Wire 2018
