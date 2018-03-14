World’s First Portable Fingerprint Drug Test Now Available in Australia and New Zealand

The world’s first portable fingerprint-based drug test – which works by
analysing sweat from a fingerprint to determine if someone has recently
used cocaine, opiates, amphetamines or cannabis – is now available in
Australia and New Zealand following a new distribution agreement. Unlike
traditional urine or saliva-based drug testing, fingerprint testing is
non-invasive, fast and cost-effective – making it an ideal solution to
support drug testing programmes within drug rehabilitation, workplace
and criminal justice arenas for example.
Melbourne-based Henley Health – an established distributor of drug
testing solutions, with a proven track record in launching disruptive
technologies – has been appointed as the first Asia Pacific region
partner for the revolutionary Intelligent
Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. Designed and manufactured in
the UK, the fingerprint drug test is the result of several years of
intense R&D and over £10 million of development funding. Fingerprint
sample collection takes only five seconds, with simultaneous screening
results for all four drug groups provided in just eight minutes.
According to Kevin Walsh, Executive Director at Henley Health Pty Ltd:
“drug testing, especially when it involves the collection of body fluid
samples, is invariably costly, time-consuming and challenging to
administer. Existing methods can also be intrusive or undignified for
both the person being tested and the sample collector. That’s why we’re
excited about the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System
because it’s so quick and easy to implement wherever and whenever it’s
needed. We see fingerprint-based drug testing as a valuable addition to
Henley Health’s existing suite of products as it gives us a particularly
versatile and effective means of supporting our customers’ drug
screening requirements.”
An introductory video demonstrating the fingerprint-based drug testing
in action is available here.
More information on this story and imagery here
About Intelligent Fingerprinting
Launched in August 2017, Intelligent Fingerprinting’s portable Drug
Screening System works by analysing the sweat from a fingerprint sample.
It is non-invasive, fast and cost-effective - screening for multiple
drug groups simultaneously (currently amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine
and opiates) with sample collection taking 5 seconds and results in
minutes. A laboratory confirmation service is also available. www.intelligentfingerprinting.com
