World’s Leading Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Uplive - Asia’s Premier Live Video Platform

BINANCE,
the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, which was recently
ranked the top exchange in the world by 24 hour volume, has partnered
with Asia’s premier high-end live video platform Uplive,
to bring Uplive’s over 20 million users to the Binance platform.
As part of this cooperation, Uplive will feature a special virtual gift
created specially for Binance’s token BNB. Uplive’s users will have the
opportunity to send this special gift to the platform’s more than 60,000
broadcasters. Uplive will also offer its users the ability to use BNB in
addition to Gifto, Uplive’s own virtual gifting token, in its in-app
crypto wallet, when it becomes available in Q1, 2018.
Over 25 million virtual gifts are purchased on Uplive on a monthly
basis. This branded virtual gift places Binance in the company of
previous successful international brand promotions on Uplive, including
Mercedes Benz, Vogue Magazine, and Paris Fashion Week.
BNB is the underlying gas powering Binance’s rapidly growing ecosystem,
which passed three million users on Dec 28th.
Since launching five months ago, Binance has consistently ranked among
the top-3 crypto exchanges in the world by trading volume. It recently
achieved the top spot in the world on Dec 17th, with over US$4 billion
equivalent of cryptocurrencies traded in 24 hours. Binance has
distinguished itself with its superior exchange performance, smooth and
easy to use interface, and battle-tested security. Binance is also the
fastest growing crypto exchange in the world, with over three million
users in five months.
Earlier in December, Gifto,
which stands for virtual gifting protocol, launched as the inaugural
project on Launchpad, Binance’s new token sale curation platform that
curates high-quality token projects for its fast growing customer base.
This was the first large scale crossover cooperation between crypto and
traditional mobile Internet platforms. The public sale of Gifto was
completed in a record time of just 1 minute, making it the fastest
public token sale in Asia, and the fastest sale in the world since the
Initial Coin Offering (ICO) market heated up in September.
“The founders of Uplive and Gifto have extensive successful startup
experience. Their team has excellent execution, with world class product
development and operation capabilities. Gifto is based on the proven,
real world market demand from Uplive, and will enjoy benefit of jump
starting from Uplive’s huge user base.” said He Yi, co-founder and CMO
of Binance. “These are the main reasons for our cooperation, we prefer
teams that act more than talk.”
Gifto was created by the Uplive team to de-centralize the successful
virtual gifting model from Uplive, which earned more than US$100m in
2017. With Gifto, any content creator in the world can create their own
customized, unique virtual gifts. They can then receive these gifts from
their fans via a simple Web link on any content platform, including
Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. No additional tech integration is
needed, making the transition between platforms easy to execute.
“It is our pleasure to work with Binance in such a mutually beneficial
and innovative fashion. We believe that blockchain technology can really
benefit mass consumers around the world, and we are honored to be have a
partner such as Binance to bring these benefits to millions of users who
previously may not understand blockchain or cryptocurrency.” said Andy
Tian, co-founder and CEO of Uplive. “Binance’s world class engineering,
operations, and customer care capabilities are key to their rapid
ascension, and we are honored to be able to assist.”
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtYqy_1L_Xc&feature=youtu.be
