World's third-largest fastener show kicks off April 10 in Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan International Fastener Show (FASTENER TAIWAN), the third-largest in the world and the second-largest in Asia, will be held from Tuesday, April 10 to Thursday, April 12 at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. With 415 exhibitors in 1,107 booths, the show's scale will set a new record and draw nearly 2,000 International professional buyers in hopes of generating soaring sales in the fastener industry.



Organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), co-organized by the Kaohsiung City Government, the FASTENER TAIWAN is carried out by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Industrial Fastener Institute (TIFI). The show consists of three main sections: the Fastener Products Area; the Machine, Material, Mold and Hand Tool Area; and the Cross-Strait Area.

In the Fastener Products Area, there is Chun Yu, whose ‘LION’ brand products are marketed globally and focusing on light-weighting by supplying titanium screws for the aerospace sector and for high-end bicycle models. Sheh Fung Screws is a specialist manufacturer that has been working actively to develop ‘smart’ manufacturing and management capabilities, establishing automated warehousing systems, utilizing robotic arms for packaging, and making effective use of driverless transporter vehicles and production monitoring systems. Ying Ming has successfully developed high-tensile-strength alloy steel screw products, which have helped the company to win and retain customers among leading international automotive manufacturers. QST International ranks among the top ten largest automotive fastener manufacturers in the world and has rooted itself in the supply chain for leading automotive brands such as Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen.

San Shing is the world’s largest manufacturer of steel nuts; the company continues to develop high-quality, high-value-added nuts for the automotive sector, and has adopted ‘smart’, Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Also exhibiting at this area are: Zyh Yin, a leading manufacturer of furniture fasteners; Anchor Fasteners and Shan Yin International, both of which have successfully expanded into the dental implant market; Tong Hwei, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of stainless steel fasteners; U-CHANCE, which has effectively developed star-type screws; and other leading Taiwanese fastener manufacturers such as Patta International, Ray Fu Enterprise, Homn Reen Enterprise, Bi-Mirth, Tycoons Group Enterprise, Unitech Products, Chite Enterprises, Hwa Hsing, Linkwell, and Lu Chu Shin Yee Works.

In the Machines, Materials, Molds and Hand Tools Area, visitors will see a pronounced trend towards ‘smart’ production machinery. Leading manufacturer, Ching Chan Optical Technology, began production using a high-speed, high-precision forming machine-integrated production line at the company’s new production facility in Liuying District, Tainan City in October last year, which will significantly reduce production lead times. Ching Chan’s forming machines are equipped with pressure-testing systems and online monitoring equipment, making it possible to control product quality at the source. Other leading firms that will be exhibiting in this area include Best View, Jern Yao Enterprises, Yeswin Machinery, ZYX Technology, Chuan Yi Sheng Machinery, Nufast Logistics, and Taiho Tool Manufacturing. The Taiwan International Fastener Show brings together manufacturers from the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the fastener industry, and provides a superb ‘one-stop shop’ service.

In addition to its well-rounded exhibits, FASTENER TAIWAN is packed with abundant activities, including Global Fastener Summit, VIP Dinner, 1-on-1 Procurement Meetings, and 1-on-1 Employment Meetings. All serve as networking hubs for buyers, exhibitors and industry players to interact, explore future business opportunities and share market trends.

Pre-register online and obtain a free official show directory upon your arrival. For more information, please visit www.FastenerTaiwan.com.tw or check out the show's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FastenerTaiwan.

