WorldRemit : Launches Same Day Bank Transfers to Ecuador

05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

WorldRemit customers can now send money to all Ecuadorian bank accounts directly from their phones

Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit has increased its payout network for same day money transfers to include all Ecuadorian banks in an expansion of its service in the country.

The launch of this new service will allow WorldRemit customers to send money from countries around the world to all Ecuadorian bank accounts within hours.

With a diaspora of over a million people living in countries such as the US, Spain and UK, remittances are playing an increasingly important role in Ecuador’s economy. The World Bank estimates that in 2017 alone Ecuador received over $2.7 billion in remittances.

WorldRemit’s mobile-first, digital model allows the Ecuadorian diaspora around the world to send money in a few taps directly from their phones - without the inconvenience of visiting a bricks and mortar agent.

The partnership builds on WorldRemit’s rapid expansion across South America since launching its money transfer service to the region in 2014. WorldRemit customers currently make over half a million money transfers to South America each year, with this set to grow rapidly over the next few years as adoption of digital remittances continues to grow.

In response to the growing demand for transfers to LATAM, WorldRemit has hired a country manager In Colombia, Gabriel Carvajalino. Gabriel will also serve as the Head of South America.

Gabriel Carvajalino, Head of South America at WorldRemit, said: ‘Ecuador has a large population of emigrants living and working overseas who are frequently sending money home to support their families and friends. However, much of this money is sent via more expensive and less efficient cash-based methods. At WorldRemit we want to change this, and I’m pleased that we can now offer our customers the ability to transfer money back to all Ecuadorian bank accounts - no matter where they are in the world.’

To find out how to send money to Ecuador please visit https://www.worldremit.com/en/Ecuador

# # #

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is changing the way people send money.

It’s easy – just open the app or visit the website – no more agents.

  • Transfers to most countries are instant – send money like an instant message.
  • More ways to receive (Mobile Money, bank transfer, cash pickup, and mobile airtime top-up).
  • Available in over 50 countries and 145+ destinations.
  • Backed by Accel Partners and TCV – investors in Facebook, Spotify, Netflix and Slack.

WorldRemit’s global headquarters are in London, UK with offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.


© Business Wire 2018
