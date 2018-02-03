Wound Dressings Market - Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds to Promote Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
wound dressings market predicts a CAGR of around 5% during the
period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005003/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wound dressings market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report segments the global wound dressings market by product
(traditional wound dressing and advanced wound dressing) and by
geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed
illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global wound dressings market,
according to Technavio healthcare
and life sciences researchers:
-
Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds: a major market
driver
-
Increasing demand for combination dressings: a key market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global wound dressings market with 44%
share in 2017
-
Acelity, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew,
and Integra LifeSciences are some of the players in the market
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get
the third for free: View Technavio’s
latest discounts and promotions
Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds: a major market
driver
Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds is one of the major
factors driving the global wound
dressings market. The rising prevalence of acute wounds such as
surgical wounds and traumatic wounds such as abrasions, punctures,
lacerations, and incision and chronic wounds such as venous ulcers,
diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers and the increasing geriatric
population is anticipated to increase the demand for wound dressings.
More than 250 million acute wound cases, approximately 50 million
traumatic wound cases, and more than five million burn cases are
recorded and treated every year globally.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics
and medical devices, “In 2016, the global prevalence of
surgical wounds was more than 135,000. The annual number of deaths
caused by burns is more than 200,000 across the globe. Most of these
deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, particularly in
Southeast Asia. Burn injuries are highly prevalent in countries such as
India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the US. According to the HCUP, in the US,
nearly 53,220 burn-related inpatient stays were recorded in 2013, out of
which 4,070 patients had first-degree burns, 25,480 patients had
second-degree burns, 11,055 patients had third-degree burns, and 7,535
patients had unspecified burns.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Americas: largest wound dressings market
The global wound dressings market was dominated by the Americas in 2017,
accounting for a share of more than 44%. It was followed by the EMEA and
the APAC region. The Americas accounted for the largest market share
because of the high prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, high
adoption of technologically advanced products, availability of advanced
healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare expenditure. But
APAC is expected to have a faster growth rate during the forecast period
due to the high patient base, huge untapped market potential, growing
economy, increasing healthcare spending, rapidly improving healthcare
infrastructure, and growing medical tourism.
Increasing demand for combination dressings: a key market trend
Antimicrobial agents such as silver, iodine, and honey are increasingly
becoming important in the global wound
dressings market. Several advanced wound dressings are
incorporating these antimicrobial agents to improve the outcome of the
treatment of wounds. These dressings comprise two or more types of
chemical and physical properties to ensure optimum functionality. These
dressings are versatile and convenient to use in both partial and
full-thickness wounds. Many end-users are increasingly adopting
combination dressings because of their various advantages such as easy
availability and ease of use. These dressings combine physically
distinct components into a single dressing to provide multiple wound
care functions such as absorption, adhesion, and protection from
bacteria.
Get a sample copy of the global
wound dressings market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing orthopedics
and medical devices research library and find expert analysis
on hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005003/en/