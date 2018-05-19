Wrapping Up: Silicon Valley Forum's 21st Annual Visionary Awards, Four New Honorees, and A Vision for the Future

Silicon Valley Forum concluded their 21st
Annual Visionary Awards on May 17th, 2018, at Domenico
Winery in San Carlos, CA. With over 100 guests in attendance, the 2018
Awards honored four new Visionaries, inviting them to the stage to honor
their accomplishments and hear them speak about their experiences and
insights.
“This is the 21st year we’ve held the Visionary Awards, and
it’s such an honor to be able to host some of the best and brightest
minds in technology, business, and education,” said Denyse Cardozo, CEO
of Silicon Valley Forum. “As the landscape of Silicon Valley changes
throughout the years, the path forward needs new leaders to light the
way forward to a better future we all share. Our 2018 honorees—Kimberly
Bryant, Caterina Fake, Vivek Wadhwa, and Astro Teller—each embody the
kind of pathfinding that makes someone a Visionary.”
“Accenture is proud to have honored a remarkable group of Visionaries by
serving as a Gold sponsor for Silicon Valley Forum’s 2018 Visionary
Awards,” said Michael Redding, Managing Director of Accenture Ventures.
“The Awards are a great chance to honor the luminaries who have shaped
the world as we know it through their talent, their tenacity, and their
far-seeking visions for a better future.”
The 2018 honorees each spoke about what they enjoyed about Silicon
Valley—and their vision for what technologists and entrepreneurs can do
to push towards a better future:
-
Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots at Google X, said, “If you want
people to be brave, if you want them to be weird, if you want them to
be creative, the only correct answer [to their ideas] is ‘oh my God,
what a gorgeous idea that is!’ You’re telling them I value that
your brain makes statements like that.”
-
Flickr founder and Yes VC general partner Caterina Fake urged people
to take personal responsibility as netizens, saying, “The internet was
conceived with a generosity of spirit, but it is indifferent to
whether it transmits love or hate. It’s what we build and who
we are that makes all the difference.”
-
Vivek Wadhwa, author, academic researcher, and Carnegie Mellon Fellow,
addressed Silicon Valley’s controversial reputation and diversity
issues, saying, “The beauty of Silicon Valley is that it recognizes
that it’s imperfect. That we can even have these discussions [about
change] openly is a big deal.” He urged the audience to step up and
take advantage of technology advances to make a difference.
-
Black Girls CODE founder and CEO Kimberly Bryant closed the evening by
drawing a line between personal and professional worlds, saying, “When
the path to found Black Girls CODE was revealed, it was the mother of
a daughter—and a woman of color—who wanted to create a pathway for my
daughter and for girls like her. Technology can be used as a catalyst
for powerful social change.”
About Silicon Valley Forum:
At Silicon Valley Forum, we facilitate connections and provide resources
for entrepreneurs and innovators to build and grow a successful company.
While we focus on technology and startups in practice, in spirit we
build our work around anyone who wants to run their business the Silicon
Valley way—this is a place where creativity and innovation are crucial
components of success. Our events, customized programs, Startupedia, and
strategic partnerships provide the necessary tools to thrive in today’s
fast-paced digital economy.
For 35 years, our organization has been a key part of Silicon Valley’s
vibrant ecosystem. We organize over 70 different activities per year and
have worked with over 40 countries. Our partners include global leaders
Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Mercer, and K&L Gates, just to name a few; as
well as leading venture capital firms and service providers. Silicon
Valley Forum is a fully independent 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
For more information, visit our website at http://www.siliconvalleyforum.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005807/en/