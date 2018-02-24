Log in
WuQi Technologies is Latest Licensee of CCww’s NB-IoT UE Protocol-Stack Software

02/24/2018 | 10:07am CET

Communications Consultants Worldwide Ltd. (CCww), global innovator of 3GPP® technologies, has licensed its NB-IoT protocol-stack software to WuQi Technologies Inc., a leading global developer of highly integrated mixed-signal SoC solutions, and the latest licensee of CCww’s NB-IoT Release 13 UE protocol-stack software. Communications Consultants Worldwide (CCww) is working with WuQi Technologies for the integration of its NB-IoT protocol-stack software onto WuQi Technologies’ highly innovative SoC. This relationship, catalyzed by T2M, is enabling the production of a highly integrated, very low power, NB-IoT SoC chipset targeting IoT Smart City, Smart Home, and wearable applications.

CCww’s CEO, Richard Carter, said, “NB-IoT is CCww’s latest cellular Protocol-stack SW. We are excited to be working with WuQi to enable a sector-leading NB-IoT SoC, pushing back boundaries of performance and battery life for the next generation of IoT. See our demonstration at the Mobile World Congress (Hall-7 stand C17).”

Michael Jiang, VP of Marketing and Sales of WuQi, added, “Working with CCww, the sector’s principal protocol-stack developer in the NB-IoT space, is a great honor for us. Our combined focus on the integration process has enabled us to achieve an ultra-low power consumption, which will enable customer products with unprecedented performance, efficiency and economy. In the future, we will be jointly upgrading the solution to Release 14 for launch in Q2/18.”

Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked “Our global relationships in the semiconductor market, coupled with our extensive expertise in wireless semiconductor technology, enabled us to join WuQi with a leading NB-IoT protocol-stack SW and support.”

About WuQi

WuQi is a privately funded silicon and software start-up with its headquarters in Chongqing, China. WuQi creates highly integrated, and innovative mixed-signal system-on-a-chip solutions for the internet-of-things, power line communications, health and fitness monitoring, and other markets. Visit: http://www.wuqi-tech.com

About CCww

CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP® protocol-stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 3 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww is currently licensing a portable Release 13/14 NB-IoT UE protocol-stack, with extensive integration, conformance-testing, and support services. Visit: www.ccww.co.uk

About T2M

T2M is the world's largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive electronics devices. Visit www.t-2-m.com


© Business Wire 2018
