WuQi Technologies is Latest Licensee of CCww’s NB-IoT UE Protocol-Stack Software

Communications Consultants Worldwide Ltd. (CCww), global
innovator of 3GPP® technologies, has licensed its NB-IoT protocol-stack
software to WuQi Technologies Inc., a leading global developer of
highly integrated mixed-signal SoC solutions, and the latest licensee of
CCww’s NB-IoT Release 13 UE protocol-stack software. Communications
Consultants Worldwide (CCww) is working with WuQi Technologies for
the integration of its NB-IoT protocol-stack software onto WuQi
Technologies’ highly innovative SoC. This relationship, catalyzed by T2M,
is enabling the production of a highly integrated, very low power,
NB-IoT SoC chipset targeting IoT Smart City, Smart Home, and wearable
applications.
CCww’s CEO, Richard Carter, said, “NB-IoT is CCww’s latest cellular
Protocol-stack SW. We are excited to be working with WuQi to enable a
sector-leading NB-IoT SoC, pushing back boundaries of performance and
battery life for the next generation of IoT. See our demonstration at
the Mobile World Congress (Hall-7 stand C17).”
Michael Jiang, VP of Marketing and Sales of WuQi, added, “Working with
CCww, the sector’s principal protocol-stack developer in the NB-IoT
space, is a great honor for us. Our combined focus on the integration
process has enabled us to achieve an ultra-low power consumption, which
will enable customer products with unprecedented performance, efficiency
and economy. In the future, we will be jointly upgrading the solution to
Release 14 for launch in Q2/18.”
Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked “Our global relationships in the
semiconductor market, coupled with our extensive expertise in wireless
semiconductor technology, enabled us to join WuQi with a leading NB-IoT
protocol-stack SW and support.”
About WuQi
WuQi is a privately funded silicon and software start-up with its
headquarters in Chongqing, China. WuQi creates highly integrated, and
innovative mixed-signal system-on-a-chip solutions for the
internet-of-things, power line communications, health and fitness
monitoring, and other markets. Visit: http://www.wuqi-tech.com
About CCww
CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP®
protocol-stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000;
more than 3 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww
technology. CCww is currently licensing a portable Release 13/14 NB-IoT
UE protocol-stack, with extensive integration, conformance-testing, and
support services. Visit: www.ccww.co.uk
About T2M
T2M is the world's largest independent global semiconductor technology
provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive
technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer
and automotive electronics devices. Visit www.t-2-m.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005025/en/