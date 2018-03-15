X-Chem, Inc. today announced the appointment of Christelle Huguet, Ph.D.
as Chief Scientific Officer, along with an executive leadership
appointment for Matthew Clark, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President,
Chemistry. In the newly created position, Dr. Huguet will report
directly into Rick Wagner, Ph.D, X-Chem’s CEO. Dr. Huguet and Dr. Clark
will be members of X-Chem’s Executive Committee.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005061/en/
X-Chem Appoints Christelle Huguet, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Huguet is a senior pharmaceutical research and development leader
with over 20 years of industry experience. Most recently, Dr. Huguet was
head of internal research at Alexion, focusing on rare and devastating
diseases. Prior to this, she spent 18 years at Pfizer running programs
from the early phases of drug discovery to the early clinical
development of programs through PhIIb. Dr. Huguet’s most recent position
at Pfizer was Chief Scientific Officer Inflammation and Remodelling
Unit. Over the course of her career, Dr. Huguet delivered more than 10
NCE candidates for clinical development, and led a number of PhI and
PhIIa/b clinical trials.
Dr. Clark is a world renowned pioneer in the field of DNA encoded
libraries of small molecules and is a founding scientist at X-Chem. Dr.
Clark has overseen the development of the X-Chem DEXTM
platform, including the creation of 200 billion molecules in X-Chem’s
screening library, along with the successful application of the platform
that has led to 44 licensed programs to X-Chem’s 22 active partnerships.
“We are delighted to have Christelle join our team,” said Rick Wagner.
“She brings tremendous depth and experience to drive programs
successfully into clinical development, as X-Chem continues to forward
integrate and expand its research and development capabilities. In
addition, we very much look forward to the ongoing and expanded
strategic contributions from Matthew as he further builds X-Chem’s
internal medicinal chemistry and DMPK functions.”
“X-Chem has proven its drug discovery capabilities across its many
partnerships”, said Christelle Huguet. “I am looking forward to helping
X-Chem further build out its capabilities and technologies to realize
its mission of transforming patients’ lives.”
“We are at a very exciting time at X-Chem,” said Matthew Clark. “We have
continued to innovate technologies that we believe will have profound
impacts on how drugs are discovered and developed. I look forward to
helping X-Chem continue to lead this effort.”
About X-Chem’s DNA-Encoded (DEX™) Libraries and Platform
X-Chem’s DEX drug discovery engine is based on a collection of
DNA-encoded libraries comprising over 120 billion unique small molecules
derived from iterative combinatorial chemistry processes, where the
identity of each compound is recorded in a linked DNA barcode. The
pooled libraries are used in low volume, affinity-based screening
against biological targets, whereby ligands are ‘fished out’ and
identified via DNA sequencing. Innovations in library design, screening
methodologies, and bioinformatics underlie the exceptional performance
of the DEX platform. The use of previously inaccessible chemical
reactions and atom-efficient synthesis schemes generate maximal
diversity and rule-of-five compliance. Parallel screens, either varying
target concentration or including off-targets, mutants or known ligand
competitors, allow for insight into the potency, mechanism of action,
and specificity of putative hits. Proprietary statistical and
bioinformatics tools identify multiple clusters of related molecules
with emergent structure-activity relationships. These innovations
underpin X-Chem’s success against difficult and intractable targets that
have failed in conventional screening, and have generated over 100
fragment, low molecular weight heterocycle, macrocycle, and irreversible
covalent electrophilic lead series that have been licensed by X-Chem’s
partners.
About X-Chem
X-Chem, Inc. is a privately owned biotechnology company based in
Waltham, Massachusetts. The company’s mission is to apply its powerful
product engine to the discovery of small molecule leads against
high-value therapeutic targets. X-Chem has established partnerships with
AbbVie, Alexion, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Gilead, Janssen, MD
Anderson Cancer Center, Ono, Otsuka, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Taiho,
Vertex, and several other leading pharmaceutical companies,
biotechnology organizations, and academic centers. For further
information on X-Chem, please visit: http://www.x-chemrx.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005061/en/