XBT Provider AB (Publ) Publishes Half Year Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018

08/08/2018 | 06:45am CEST

Stockholm, 8 August 2018 -- XBT Provider AB (Publ) ("XBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018 have been posted on the Company's website.  

The Guarantor Global Advisors (Jersey) Limited is also providing on the website an unaudited set, for the period ending on 30 June 2018, of their accounts.

Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at www.xbtprovider.com

For further information please contact:

XBT Provider AB (Publ)
Artillerigatan 6
114 51 Stockholm
Sweden
Fitch Carrere
[email protected]

### 

About XBT Provider AB (Publ)
XBT Provider AB (Publ) (XBT Provider), a CoinShares company, is the Swedish-domiciled issuer of the Bitcoin Tracker One (COINXBT:SS), Bitcoin Tracker Euro (COINXBE:SS), Ether Tracker One (COINETH:SS) and Ether Tracker Euro (COINETHE:SS) series of certificates which are designed to synthetically track the performance of the price of the relevant underlying crypto-asset, bitcoin or ether (in Swedish Kronor or Euro, respectively), less a fee component.  

In 2015, Bitcoin Tracker One became the first bitcoin-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on NASDAQ in Stockholm. In 2017, Ether Tracker One became the first ether-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on NASDAQ in Stockholm. All four certificates are available and traded in the same manner as any other share or instrument listed on the Nasdaq exchange in Stockholm.  
XBT Provider’s Prospectus is approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and its certificates are governed by Swedish law. XBT Provider is not a licensed financial advisor. The views presented in this release are the opinions of the Board of XBT Provider and no other party. Bitcoin and ether are volatile assets and their prices (and the price of securities that are referenced to them) can move quickly, positively or negatively. Prospective investors in the Issuer’s certificates should carefully consider the suitability of such an investment and whether they have sufficient financial resources in order to be able to bear the risks associated therewith and, in connection with such a determination, should carefully read the Issuer’s latest Prospectus (including, in particular, the risk warnings set out therein). XBT Provider’s certificates do not confer on the holders thereof any claim to or against the relevant underlying crypto-asset to which they are referenced. The value and any payment due under XBT Provider’s certificates will be affected by the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Euro or, as the case may be, between the US Dollar and the Swedish Kronor. Any returns upon XBT’s certificates will not be the same as the returns which a direct investment of an equivalent sum in the relevant underlying asset could produce. XBT Provider’s certificates are non-equity linked, non-principal protected, unsecured and unsubordinated and do not bear interest.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
