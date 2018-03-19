XIFIN Joins ASCP “Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa” Coalition in the Global Fight Against Cancer

XIFIN LIS Anywhere to support case review and virtual consultation with US-based pathologists

XIFIN, Inc., the healthcare information technology company revolutionizing the business of healthcare diagnostics, has joined the American Society of Clinical Pathology’s global initiative, “Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa” to provide patients in underserved areas of Sub-Saharan Africa access to quality, real-time cancer diagnostics and effective care and treatment.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Sub-Saharan Africa where approximately 650,000 people develop cancer annually. Cancers diagnosed in Africa are associated with a higher mortality than other parts of the world due to the limited availability of adequate screening, laboratories and pathologists that cause delays in diagnosis and treatment. Through the implementation of cloud-based telepathology laboratories and digital pathology solutions in target countries, the Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa initiative is assisting local medical staff in obtaining more timely, accurate diagnoses for cancer treatment.

“The ASCP coalition is an outstanding example of how cloud-based technology can be used to facilitate access to clinical diagnostics and treatment collaboration on a global basis,” stated Lâle White, CEO of XIFIN. “We are extremely proud to be part of this important international endeavor, joining forward-thinking coalition members such as the Clinton Global Initiative, Philips Healthcare, and National Cancer Institute to do our part to help improve cancer outcomes in Africa.”

XIFIN LIS Anywhere will be used for sample tracking and reporting in Africa and to facilitate case review and virtual consultation with US-based pathologists. The diagnostic platform supports a collaborative clinical data management solution that facilitates cloud-based digital pathology as well as global physician collaboration through the exchange of key images, data and reports to enable consultation and treatment planning. The advanced laboratory information system, which received a 2017 Black Book award for highest client satisfaction, also includes robust solutions for anatomic pathology, molecular diagnostics and genomics, and clinical and toxicology.

Dan A. Milner, Jr., MD, MSc(Epi), FASCP, Chief Medical Officer of the American Society for Clinical Pathology, stated, “Thanks to our technology partners like XIFIN, ASCP is moving toward a secure and sustainable cloud-based infrastructure and telehealth platform to register pathology specimens, record findings and report diagnostic results to local clinicians for the care of cancer patients in Africa. With the placement of cloud-based digital pathology systems in target countries, ASCP will connect volunteers with local clinicians in Sub-Saharan Africa to promote earlier diagnosis and appropriate cancer treatment for both palliative and curative care."

Introduced In October 2015 in response to a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy call to action, and initially funded with a $26.5 million commitment of infrastructure and support, the global initiative is supported by numerous partners, professional societies and volunteers including the Clinton Global Initiative, GE Healthcare, National Cancer Institute, Pfizer, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics and now XIFIN.

For more information about the Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa initiative, visit www.ascp.org/content/get-involved/partners-in-cancer-diagnosis.

