XIFIN Joins ASCP “Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa” Coalition in the Global Fight Against Cancer

XIFIN,
Inc., the healthcare information technology company revolutionizing
the business of healthcare diagnostics, has joined the American Society
of Clinical Pathology’s global initiative, “Partners for Cancer
Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa” to provide patients in underserved
areas of Sub-Saharan Africa access to quality, real-time cancer
diagnostics and effective care and treatment.
Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Sub-Saharan Africa where
approximately 650,000 people develop cancer annually. Cancers diagnosed
in Africa are associated with a higher mortality than other parts of the
world due to the limited availability of adequate screening,
laboratories and pathologists that cause delays in diagnosis and
treatment. Through the implementation of cloud-based telepathology
laboratories and digital pathology solutions in target countries, the
Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in Africa initiative is
assisting local medical staff in obtaining more timely, accurate
diagnoses for cancer treatment.
“The ASCP coalition is an outstanding example of how cloud-based
technology can be used to facilitate access to clinical diagnostics and
treatment collaboration on a global basis,” stated Lâle
White, CEO of XIFIN. “We are extremely proud to be part of this
important international endeavor, joining forward-thinking coalition
members such as the Clinton Global Initiative, Philips Healthcare, and
National Cancer Institute to do our part to help improve cancer outcomes
in Africa.”
XIFIN
LIS Anywhere will be used for sample tracking and reporting in
Africa and to facilitate case review and virtual consultation with
US-based pathologists. The diagnostic platform supports a collaborative
clinical data management solution that facilitates cloud-based digital
pathology as well as global physician collaboration through the exchange
of key images, data and reports to enable consultation and treatment
planning. The advanced laboratory information system, which received a 2017
Black Book award for highest client satisfaction, also includes
robust solutions for anatomic pathology, molecular diagnostics and
genomics, and clinical and toxicology.
Dan A. Milner, Jr., MD, MSc(Epi), FASCP, Chief Medical Officer of the
American Society for Clinical Pathology, stated, “Thanks to our
technology partners like XIFIN, ASCP is moving toward a secure and
sustainable cloud-based infrastructure and telehealth platform
to register pathology specimens, record findings and report diagnostic
results to local clinicians for the care of cancer patients in Africa.
With the placement of cloud-based digital pathology systems in target
countries, ASCP will connect volunteers with local clinicians in
Sub-Saharan Africa to promote earlier diagnosis and appropriate cancer
treatment for both palliative and curative care."
Introduced In October 2015 in response to a White House Office of
Science and Technology Policy call to action, and initially funded with
a $26.5 million commitment of infrastructure and support, the global
initiative is supported by numerous partners, professional societies and
volunteers including the Clinton Global Initiative, GE Healthcare,
National Cancer Institute, Pfizer, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics
and now XIFIN.
For more information about the Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and
Treatment in Africa initiative, visit www.ascp.org/content/get-involved/partners-in-cancer-diagnosis.
