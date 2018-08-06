XMH : Notice of AGM FYE 30 April 2018

Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

55 Tuas Crescent, #07-01, Singapore 638743

Attachments

XMH - Notice of AGM 2018.pdf

03/08/2018

XMH HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number 201010562M

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of XMH Holdings Ltd. ("Company") will be held at 55 Tuas Crescent #07-01 Singapore 638743 on Thursday, 23 August 2018 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes:

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 30 April 2018 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.

2. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$170,600 for the financial year ended 30 April 2018 (2017: S$170,600). (Resolution 1) (Resolution 2)

3. To re-elect the following Directors of the Company retiring pursuant to Regulation 89 of the Constitution of the Company: (a) Mr. Hong Pian Tee (b) Mr. Chan Heng Toong (Resolution 3) (Resolution 4) [See Explanatory Note (i)]

4. To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as the Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix theirremuneration. (Resolution 5)

5. To transact any other ordinary business which may properly transacted at an AGM.

AS SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications:

6. Authority to allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (a) (i) issue shares in the Company ("shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or (ii) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (b) (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, ("Share Issue Mandate") provided that: (1) the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) and Instruments to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares and Instruments to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed twenty per centum (20%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below); (2) (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares and Instruments that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued shares and Instruments shall be based on the number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: (a) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities; (b) new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time of this Resolution is passed; and (c)any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares; (3) in exercising the Share Issue Mandate conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of the Company; and (4) unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, the Share Issue Mandate shall continue in force (i) until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier or (ii) in the case of shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution, until the issuance of such shares in accordance with the terms of the Instruments. [See Explanatory Note (ii)] (Resolution 6)

7. Authority to issue shares under the XMH Share Option Scheme

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50, the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to offer and grant options under the XMH Share Option Scheme ("Scheme") and to issue from time to time such number of shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of share options granted by the Company under the Scheme, whether granted during the subsistence of this authority or otherwise, provided always that the aggregate number of additional ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme shall not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time and that such authority shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier.

[See Explanatory Note (iii)] By Order of the Board

(Resolution 7)

Shirley Tan Sey Liy Company Secretary Singapore, 6 August 2018

Explanatory Notes:

(i) Mr. Hong Pian Tee will, upon re-election as Director of the Company, remain as the Chairman of Audit Committee and a member of the

Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee and will be considered independent pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

(ii) Mr. Chan Heng Toong will, upon re-election as Director of the Company, remain as the Chairman of Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and will be considered independent pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

(iii) Resolution 6 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the date of the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is earlier, to issue shares, make or grant Instruments convertible into shares and to issue shares pursuant to such Instruments, up to a number not exceeding, in total, fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to twenty per centum (20%) may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company. For determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued, the percentage of issued shares in the capital of the Company will be calculated based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities, the exercise of share options or the vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time when this Resolution is passed and any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares.

(iv) Resolution 7 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company, from the date of this AGM until the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares in the Company pursuant to the exercise of options granted or to be granted under the Scheme (for the entire duration of the Scheme) provided that the aggregate additional shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme do not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time.

Notes:

1. A Member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*) entitled to attend and vote at the AGM ("Meeting") is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a Member of the Company.

2. A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him (which number and class of shares shall be specified).

3. Where a member of the Company appoint two proxies, he shall specify the proportion of his shareholding to be represented by each proxy in the instrument appointing the proxies.

4. If the member is a corporation, the instrument appointing the proxy must be executed under seal or the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney.

5. The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company at 55 Tuas Crescent #07-01 Singapore 638743 not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting.

* A Relevant Intermediary is:

(a) a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act (Chapter 19) or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; or

(b) a person holding a capital markets services license to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) and who holds shares in that capacity; or

(c) the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act (Chapter 36), in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY

Where a member of the Company submits an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, proxy lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.